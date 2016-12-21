Shelby County narcotics team carries Narcan for themselves

Within the last month, Shelby County narcotics investigators have started carrying Narcan to use on themselves.

The DEA has said that there is a threat to officer safety due to the increased use of Fentanyl these days.

Get this: All it takes is two milligrams of Fentanyl to kill a person. That's an amount smaller than the head of Abraham Lincoln on a penny.

Because narcotics investigators are coming into contact with it more, Shelby County has bought Narcan, in the nasal spray form, for investigators to use on themselves or fellow officer should they become accidentally exposed.

They carry it in their bulletproof vests. It's also placed inside their evidence room where they process drugs that they seize.

"We identify the Narcan and Naloxone doses as today's bulletproof vests for narcotics investigators. You carry it in hopes you never have to use it but in the event you do need it, you certainly want it there,” Lt. Clay Hammac, Commander of the Shelby Co. Drug Enforcement Task Force, said.

Hammac said they now consider Narcan to be as important a life-saving tool as a defibrillator or first aid kit.

