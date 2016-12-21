Coroner: Truck driver died of medical emergency before crashing in Calhoun Co.

A truck driver died before his 18-wheeler went off the road and crashed, according to the Calhoun County coroner.

Donnie Dutton, 55, of Roanoke died from a medical emergency just before the crash, the coroner confirmed on Wednesday.

Dutton’s rig went off of the road just north of the Highway 204 intersection on U.S. 431 in Wellington and crashed into some trees. The crash happened around noon.

Dutton worked for A&B Trucking in Oxford.

State troopers responded to the scene to do a report, but they stopped investigating the crash as an accident after it was determined that Dutton died of natural causes.

The Angel Volunteer Fire Department also responded.

