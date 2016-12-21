Birmingham writer tackles racial identity in debut novel

When Randi Pink was 13-years-old, she said a prayer asking God to change her race. Pink, 33, was one of the only black students at the high school she attended in a suburb of Birmingham and she remembers feeling out of place.

"I had trouble being one of the only black girls at my school, so I wanted to write something that I thought would have helped me as a child," said Pink.

Pink's debut novel Into White is an ambitious project sparked by those feelings she struggled with regarding her own racial identity. The book's protagonist, 16-year-old Toya, prays the same prayer but wakes up white. The story follows Toya as she wrestles with her new race, popularity and blond hair while realizing what she's given up.

Pink said it was a challenge to write a younger character who lacks maturity and context.

"There were some things Toya could not know," explained Pink. "For instance, Toya does not know yet that black is beautiful and an exceptional honor."

She knew writing a book about race was risky, but Pink's own life story combined with her deep need for artistic expression drove her to hold nothing back.

"The book will make some people uncomfortable," she explained. "It will make some people squirm in their seats, but that's OK. It's also hilarious, quirky and unique."

Full disclosure: I met Randi Pink in my own writing class at UAB when she came to speak earlier this month. In 2013, Pink was a student and emerging writer in the same class, "Writing for Young People" taught by UAB's Director of Creative Writing and Associate Professor of English Kerry Madden-Lunsford. In that class, Pink began writing Into White and received encouragement from fellow writers and Madden-Lunsford. Pink said the class was one of the most important things she did in her writing process and credits the support from Madden-Lunsford with giving her the confidence to finish writing the story after the semester ended.

"I cannot say enough good about her," Pink said of Madden-Lunsford. "As writers, we need to be encouraged or we can get lost."

Pink and her husband are expecting their first child in March 2017. She said balancing a busy book tour with her first pregnancy has been challenging, but also "a dream come true." The feedback she's received from readers has been positive, especially from teenagers, and she's enjoyed connecting with readers "eyeball to eyeball."

"It's a controversial book in some ways, so it helps to level with people and be open about my own story," Pink said.

Pink's own story of getting published in September is an unlikely narrative made real by an ambitious intention she set in 2013: write and publish a book in one year. She worked daily toward her goal and in December 2013, her husband surprised her with a ticket to the Society of Children's Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI) conference in New York. He also secured a spot for her at a "writers' round table," a chance for a few aspiring authors to read aloud the first 500 words of their work and get feedback from an editor. Pink made a big impression and out of that experience, her story was published by Feiwel and Friends, an imprint of Macmillan.

"The editor at that round table is my editor today," said Pink. "That SCBWI conference changed my life."

Pink hopes her book will generate conversations between parents and children and create a safe space for young people to contemplate the often divisive issues of race, class and gender.

While she may have some similarities to her book's main character, Pink has an easy smile and is clearly comfortable in her own skin, thriving in her new role as writer and mother-to-be.

"I am not my book," she told our class, encouraging aspiring authors to face controversial topics unapologetically and without fear.

Into White by Randi Pink is available at bookstores nationwide and on Amazon.com.

