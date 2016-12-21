Fayette Animal Shelter director resigns

The director of the Fayette Animal Shelter will resign effective today.

Misti Bellar’s resignation is effective beginning at 4:30 p.m. after the county commission voted 4-1 to accept it at a Wednesday morning meeting.

"For me and my volunteers, the best thing was to step away at this time," Bellar said.

Bellar's resignation letter is below:

Commissioner Barry Corkerin said the commission hopes to begin going through the list of previous applicants to replace Bellar before its next meeting on Jan. 9.

The shelter will close until a new director is hired, he said.

"I would hope at our next meeting we have some prospects that we can put before the commission and take a vote and have somebody in place shortly there after," Corkerin said.

Bellar’s resignation comes after the shelter claimed that it would have to euthanize dogs housed in the facility if they were not adopted by Christmas Eve.

The dogs have since been transferred to area facilities, and Corkerin said the commission never ordered that the dogs be put down.

“I can't speak for why she said that my personal opinion is that that maybe was a ploy to get animals adopted, but we don't want to use non-factual information to do that that's not what this community is about,” said Commissioner Barry Corkerin of District 3.

He said he is unsure about the fate of the remaining eight cats at the shelter.

