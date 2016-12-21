Deputies: Suspects set up McCalla teen, boyfriend before deadly shooting

Authorities have announced three more arrests in the murder of Ashlynn Sparks, an 18-year-old girl from McCalla who was shot to death earlier this month.

"We had a young girl, 18 years old, full of promise, well loved, good family killed by a bunch of thugs," Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian said.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and Lipscomb police say Adam Decoreyea Smith, 23, of Bessemer, Richard Steven Martinez, 20, of Lipscomb and Courtney Brianna Devaughn, 22, of Center Point are charged with capital murder during a robbery and attempted murder in Sparks' death.

Last Friday authorities announced the arrest of Anthony Dewayne Smith, 20, of Fairfield in the case. He is also charged with capital murder.

Smith and Martinez were arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Devaughn was arrested on Monday when she came to the Bessemer Police Department to be questioned about an unrelated matter, Christian said.

All four suspects remain in the Jefferson County Jail with no bond.

Sparks was shot Dec. 7 in Lipscomb around 10 p.m. on Circle Avenue.

Christian said Sparks' boyfriend was meeting people to buy drugs, but it was a set up and the suspects intended to rob him.

"She was at a place with her boyfriend, we do believe a drug deal was supposed to go down. Whether she knew that or not, she took that with her. I would like to think she did not know, but the driver of the car knew," Christian said.

"That was the purpose they were going there for. In the end, it was a set up. The four people, when they showed up, two of the four pulled guns. The young man driving the car simply tried to drive away and they opened fire on them. Struck the girl. Struck the driver of the car," Christian added.

After the shots were fired, Sparks' boyfriend drove them away and they ended up at a convenience store to wait for police to arrive.

Sparks' boyfriend survived his non-life-threatening injuries, but Sparks later died at a hospital.

"There was no reason anyone had to lose their life. The two people who were shot were no threat to these four whatsoever. It was just cold blooded murder," Christian said.

Christian said Lipscomb police worked hard on the case, took it personally and made the arrests.

"Two of the four fired shots, but we believe the other two who were there bear responsibility for it," Christian added.

Christian said Sparks' boyfriend's intention didn't involve guns or murder, but the suspects' did.

"We have a young girl loved by a community who lost her life and it was cut way too short," he added.

Christian believes Sparks' boyfriend knew the four suspects.

"She happened to be there, the wrong place and the wrong time," he said.

