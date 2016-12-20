Superintendent says inappropriate teacher-student relationship initially reported to Greensboro HS administrator

A woman who teaches at Greensboro High School has been arrested on charges of having sex with a student.

Courtney Wallace, 28, is accused of having sex with a male student, Hale County District Attorney Michael Jackson confirmed. He said she was also sending the student photos.

Hale County Schools Superintendent Osie Pickens says on Dec. 12, a Greensboro High School assistant principal alerted the students' mother that he had "received information" about Wallace and the student. Pickens says school administrators met with the parent the next day and an investigation began.

Wallace was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 20 on a charge of school employee having sex with a student under the age of 19 after meeting with Pickens.

Wallace is listed as a science teacher on the Greensboro High School’s website, which says she earned a degree in biology from the University of Alabama. Her bio says she is a native of Baltimore, MD but has called Alabama home for the past 12 years.

Greensboro police are investigating the case.

Read Pickens' full statement here:

According to the information I received, on December 12, 2016, the parent received a call from the assistant principal at Greensboro High School informing her that he had received information regarding her son and one of the teachers. A conference was held with parent, principal and assistant principal the following day. At that time the parent was informed that an investigation had to take place. On December 14, I was contacted by the principal and informed about the situation. The process of reporting began from my office. I received the principal's investigation packet on the 19th. The teacher met with me on the morning of the 20th, and was arrested the same day.

