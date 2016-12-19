Red Cross, WBRC FOX6 News team up to host blood drive; find a blood drive near you

The American Red Cross is holding several blood drives through January.

They say this is a time when more donations are needed because of a usual drop in the donation supply during the holiday season.

WBRC FOX6 News is teaming up with the Red Cross for two special blood drives. At these events only, a toy will be bought for a child in need for every pint of blood that is donated.

The first is Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Wynfrey Hotel at the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. The second one will be held Dec. 28 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the University Mall at 1701 East McFarland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa.

You can make an appointment to give blood through the Red Cross Blood Donor app, at redcrossblood.org or by calling 1-800-733-2767.

“Many of us celebrate this time of year with loved ones, but patients may spend the holidays and ring in the new year from a hospital room,” said Red Cross Blood Services Communications Director Nick Gehrig. “Blood and platelet donors can bring joy to patients and their families by giving blood or platelets to help ensure patients receive the lifesaving treatments they need.”

Donors who participate in one of the blood drives listed below will received a long-sleeved Red Cross shirt while supplies last.

Birmingham metro area

12/22/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/22/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/23/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/23/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/24/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/26/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/26/2016: 12 - 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/27/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/27/2016: 12 - 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/28/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/29/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/29/2016: 1 - 6 p.m., Walmart, 630 Colonial Promenade Parkway, Alabaster

12/29/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/30/2016: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

12/30/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

12/31/2016: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/2/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/2/2017: 12 - 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/3/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/4/2017: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Alabama Power Corporate, 600 18th St. North, Birmingham

1/4/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/4/2017: 1 - 6 p.m., Shelby Elementary School, 19099 Highway 145, Shelby

1/5/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/5/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/5/2017: 3 - 7 p.m., Shelby County High School, 101 Washington St., Columbiana

1/6/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/6/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/6/2017: 2 - 7 p.m., First Baptist Church of Columbiana, 208 North Main St., Columbiana

1/7/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/8/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Bluff Park United Methodist, 733 Valley St., Birmingham

1/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Mayer Electric Supply Co., 3405 4th Ave. South, Birmingham

1/9/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/9/2017: 12 - 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/10/2017: 12 - 4 p.m., Walmart, 1555 Pelham Highway South, Pelham

1/10/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/10/2017: 12 - 6 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/11/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/11/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama at Birmingham, 920 16th St. South, Birmingham

1/12/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/12/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., University of Alabama at Birmingham, 920 16th St. South, Birmingham

1/12/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/13/2017: 10:30 a.m. - 4 p.m., UAB Medical Center - North Pavilion, 1802 6th Ave. S, Birmingham

1/13/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/14/2017: 7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., Caldwell Trace Donor Center, 700 Caldwell Trace, Birmingham

1/15/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows Homewood, 1728 Oxmoor Road, Homewood

East Alabama

12/22/2016: 1 - 7 p.m., Gadsden Mall Premiere Cinemas, 1001 Rainbow Drive, Gadsden

12/23/2016: 12 - 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave., Oxford

12/26/2016: 12 - 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave., Oxford

12/26/2016: 3 - 7 p.m., YMCA of the Coosa Valley, 100 Walnut St., Gadsden

12/28/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Piedmont Rescue Squad, 121 West Ladiga, Piedmont

1/2/2017: 12 - 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave., Oxford

1/3/2017: 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., American Red Cross Etowah County Chapter, 405 South First St., Gadsden

1/9/2017: 12 - 5 p.m., Quintard Mall, 700 Quintard Ave., Oxford

1/11/2017: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., White Plains High School, 250 White Plains Road, Anniston

1/12/2017: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Randolph-Roanoke Career Technology Center, 960 Main St. South, Wedowee

West Alabama

1/2/2017: 12 - 5 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E, Tuscaloosa

1/4/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Gordo City Hall, 25226 Highway 82, Gordo

1/8/2017: 1 - 6 p.m., Circlewood Baptist Church, 2201 Loop Road, Tuscaloosa

1/9/2017: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Randall-Reilly, 3200 Rice Mine Road, NE, Tuscaloosa

1/10/2017: 1 - 6 p.m., Pickens County Medical Center, 241 Robert K. Wilson Drive, Carrollton

1/10/2017: 12 - 5 p.m., University Mall, 1701 McFarland Blvd. E, Tuscaloosa

North central Alabama

12/24/2016: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Walmart, 2453 2nd Ave. E, Oneonta

12/27/2016: 12 - 4 p.m., North Broad Street Church of Christ, 308 North Broad St., Albertville

12/28/2016: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., American Red Cross Walker County Chapter, 1101 Viking Drive, Jasper

1/3/2017: 12 - 4 p.m., Fayette Medical Center, 1653 Temple Ave., Fayette

1/4/2017: 2 - 7 p.m., Walmart, 626 Olive St., Cullman

1/5/2017: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Northwest Medical Center, 1530 US Highway 43, Winfield

1/13/2017: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Double Springs Municipal, 64 Main St., Double Springs??

