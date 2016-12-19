Good Day Alabama: December 19, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

TRAVELING WITH BABY - Cecilia Pearson with Alabama Baby & Child magazine shows us top products to make travel with baby easier.

1. gb Pockit Stroller

2. Baby Delight's Go With Me Chair

3. Ingenuity 2-in-1 Travel Bed and Play Mat

4. Baby B'Air Flight Vest

5. Kiinde Twist

6. WarmZe Bottle Warmer Kit

For more ideas, visit http://albabymag.com/.

CHRISTMAS WITH THE CATS - Spend "Christmas with the Cats" in a holiday concert featuring Ruben Studdard, Alvin Garrett, & Logan! Catch their special concerts at the Carver Theatre this Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. Reserved Seating is $25 for the Balcony and $35 in the Orchestra section. Tickets are available online at www.JazzHall.com, call 205-327-9424, or at the Carver Box Office. It is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Carver Theatre is located at 1631 4th Avenue North in downtown Birmingham.

LAST MINUTE TOYS - In both 2013 and 2014, the last weeks before the holidays were critical for retailers—and a bonanza for shoppers. In fact, in 2015, the final weekend before Christmas made the difference between profit and loss for several retailers in the toy space. Just as important Black Friday and Cyber Monday, the final weeks of the shopping season have seen a boom in surprise deals and sales. This year, with Christmas falling on a Sunday, consumers will be shopping till the last minute. And, with enhanced delivery from online sites, waiting till the last minute may be a winning strategy as retailers restock, manufacturers introduce new products late in the game and prices drop. Depending on what you're looking for, this may be the perfect time to shop. Chris Byrne, content director of Time To Place Magazine, TTPM, discussed the opportunities and strategies for shoppers to get the most value out of the last critical days of the shopping season—without driving themselves crazy. For more information viewers can visit www.ttpm.com.

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from Lakeshore Foundation with Carol Kutik for Exercise Monday. For more information, call 205-313-7400.

ASK THE GARDENER - Alabama Cooperative Extension Agent Sallie Lee takes questions from viewers about their gardening needs. You can reach her at the Extension office with your questions at 205-879-6964 ext 11.

ALEPPO - The U.N. Security Council plans to vote today on a resolution to immediately send monitors to eastern Aleppo. The resolution would put over 100 U.N. personnel on the ground to monitor evacuations. Buses full of people are evacuating the war-torn area. But an ambassador says there are reports of people being pulled off buses and disappearing. About 500 evacuees made it to Al-Rashideen overnight. Aid workers rushed to give them food, clothing, and medical attention. Janice talked with Samford University professor Dr. Nancy Biggio about the situation. Dr. Biggio says Aleppo is strategically, symbolically and logistically important in the civil war in Syria. The decision for the U.S. about which side to take is very difficult because of the repression of the al-Assad regime and alignment of some of the resistance forces with ISIS. Russian support of the Syrian regime and veto power at UN makes a lasting cease fire unlikely. Regardless of the US presidency and republican control of congress, it is unlikely the US policy and strategy will differ in the Trump presidency.