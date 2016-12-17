3 DIY 100 calorie snacks

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Weight loss can be tough, and many people focus on a low-calorie diet.

Limiting calories doesn’t have to be bland. A mini quesadilla can be less than 100 calories. Try this: one ounce of grated low-fat cheddar cheese over one corn tortilla. Fold it in half and microwave for 20 seconds.

Need a fun way to add more fruit? Try frozen banana pops. Slice a few peeled bananas in half and insert a Popsicle stick. Cover the banana with one ounce of low-fat plain yogurt and pop them in the freezer. Within an hour you’ll have an 80-calorie fruit snack.

For something a little sweeter, try making a frozen yogurt sandwich. Spread two tablespoons of nonfat frozen yogurt between two graham cracker squares, and even with chocolate frozen yogurt it’s only 84 calories. Helping you with treats you can eat even on a diet.

And if you don’t even have two minutes to make one of these, just eat 14 almonds, six whole-grain pretzel sticks or one cup of grapes.

Contributors to this news report include: Brogan Morris, producer; and Jesse Draus, editor and videographer.

