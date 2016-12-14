Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Armeen Barghi.
Armeen is a senior at Oak Mountain High School with a 4.57 GPA. He is first in his class, President of Science National Honor Society, President of the Future Business Leaders of America, and an Alabama Governor’s School graduate. He is not only academically gifted, but also a wonderful steward with a heart for service.
Barghi, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
