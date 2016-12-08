Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Taelor Allen.

Taelor is a senior at Huffman High School with a 4.5 GPA. She is President of National Honor Society and the school band. She is also a member of the volleyball and softball teams, SGA, University of Alabama Early College Ambassador, and is a Peer Assistant Leader. She is an exemplary student who is dedicated to all of her tasks.

Taelor, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

