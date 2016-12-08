Good Day Alabama: December 8, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - WBRC FOX6 is proud to once again partner with the Salvation Army for our annual "Gifts for Kids Angel Tree" program. The program is a way for you to donate Christmas gifts to foster children and children in need this holiday season. Each angel represents a child in need this Christmas. The angels picked from the tree at Brookwood Village have now been returned. But you can still help with the Forgotten Angels or through a donation to the Salvation Army who will then purchase the items on the Angel Tree list. To help fill the toy shop for the "forgotten" angels, drop off a toy or coat at any local Chick-fil-A and help The Salvation Army provide Christmas for all of the angels that don't get adopted or returned. You can also make a cash donation to the Salvation Army through the www.OnlineRedKettle.org. The Salvation Army hopes to help 5700 kids in need this year.

BIRMINGHAM BOWL - This is the 11th Birmingham Bowl. It is a fantastic opportunity for Birmingham residents to experience a major bowl game right here at home. It brings in visitors from surrounding states and increases our economic impact. The teams facing off in this year's game are the University of South Florida and the University of South Carolina. But the game isn't the only thing going on for the week. There will be a free event on Wednesday, December 28 at Uptown.The Uptown Street Fest runs from 2pm until 8pm with bands and vendors. There will be a USF Pep Rally at 5pm and South Carolina Pep Rally at 5:30pm. The Fan Zone opens on game day from 9am until 12:45pm. Enjoy the ultimate tailgate experience with live music featuring Man's Best Friend on the Fan Zone stage, interactive games, corporate displays, and more at the Fan Zone at Legion Field. There'll be food, drink and activities for all ages. Since 2006, the bowl has generated an economic impact of more than $130 million for the Birmingham area. And, through the partnership with the Monday Morning Quarterback Club, the Birmingham Bowl has donated $280,000 to the Crippled Children's Foundation. This money has gone to provide vital medical services to children in need. Visit www.birminghambowl.com for more information and to purchase tickets which are $30 for general admission and $50 for reserved tickets.

DR. F - Dr. Wayne Fleisig... a Psychologist with Children's of Alabama joined us to explain why it’s important to choose your battles. He says you should choose your battles:

So you don’t win the battle but lose the war

Otherwise, you lose the ability to show how important something is to you

It’s more peaceful

It’s more efficient

It’s not always about being right, but about what works well.

MARTHA ROBY - Rep. Martha Roby joined us to discusses the new F-35 developments, Trump's cabinet selections, and new changes for Veterans Affairs.

PET OF THE WEEK - Lisa Teague from the Shelby County Humane Society introduced us to a pet that needs a new home. His name is Cane. She also told us about the Home for the Holidays Adoption Special where adoptions for adult cats are $12 and kittens, puppies, and adult dogs are all $25 . All pets leave the shelter fixed, chipped, and with age-appropriate vaccines! Adopters also receive a free wellness exam with one of 19 participating vets! This adoption promo runs through December! You can also buy an ornament and save a life! Each $60 ornament allows Shelby Humane to prepare the animals in its care for adoption and/or transport to partnering shelters. Ornaments are available at www.shelbyhumane.org and several local retailers. For adoptions, call 205-669-3916 or visit www.shelbyhumane.org.

FANNIE FLAGG - The bestselling author of Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe brings us a new fun-loving, moving novel about what it means to be truly alive. Fannie Flagg joined us with a look at her new book - The Whole Town's Talking. It takes place in Elmwood Springs, Missouri - a small town like any other - but something strange is happening at the cemetery. Still Meadows, as it's called, is anything but still. This book tells the story of Lordor Nordstrom, his Swedish mail-order bride, Katrina, and their neighbors and descendants as they live, love, die, and carry on in mysterious and surprising ways. Meet Fannie Flagg tomorrow night at 7pm at a special Books-a-Million Event at the Lyric Theater - 1800 Third Avenue, North Birmingham, AL 35203. This is a free, ticketed event. Audience members can put questions in a bowl to be chosen and Fannie will answer them.

OUR HOUSE - Cathy Borden with Home Depot joined us with some safe & convenient decorating this holiday season. Fire and electrical hazards are more common during the holiday season with trees, cooking and electrical decorations. The Home Depot allows you to enjoy the season by preventing the home against holiday hazards ahead of time. Follow these simple tips to care for your Christmas tree and decorations.

Bright Lights: String your tree with LED bulbs, which use up to 80% less energy and give off less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs. LED strings also allow for more connections – you can connect up to 30 strands at a time. Additionally, if one bulb burns out in the string, the rest of the lights remain intact. Simply replace the burnt out bulb. Also consider using smart technology such as the GE iTwinkle LED Sting Lights that you can control with your phone, and make sure the lights are off when you are not home.

String your tree with LED bulbs, which use up to 80% less energy and give off less heat than traditional incandescent bulbs. LED strings also allow for more connections – you can connect up to 30 strands at a time. Additionally, if one bulb burns out in the string, the rest of the lights remain intact. Simply replace the burnt out bulb. Also consider using smart technology such as the GE iTwinkle LED Sting Lights that you can control with your phone, and make sure the lights are off when you are not home. Perfect positioning: Avoid placing your tree near heat sources or drafts that cause excessive drying and increase the risk of a fire.

Avoid placing your tree near heat sources or drafts that cause excessive drying and increase the risk of a fire. Hydration station: Keep the tree stand filled with water to keep it looking fresh and prevent heat from drying out the tree. These Christmas tree funnels help water your tree without spills.

Keep the tree stand filled with water to keep it looking fresh and prevent heat from drying out the tree. These Christmas tree funnels help water your tree without spills. Prevent overpowering: When hanging lights outside of the home or stringing lights on the tree, it's easy to overload the circuit by connecting too many light strands together. Instead, use a power strip with an extension cord. Inspect and monitor your outlets often to avoid problems like overheating, loose connections and corrosion. There is a limit to how many strands of lights you can link together end to end. The best way to figure out the limit is to add the listed string wattages together. The recommended maximum is about 210 watts. For example, the EcoSmart Warm White LED Light Set has 9 watts, so you could connect up to 23 strings. Try not to exceed this in a single circuit, because it may lead to overloading and heating.

When hanging lights outside of the home or stringing lights on the tree, it's easy to overload the circuit by connecting too many light strands together. Instead, use a power strip with an extension cord. Inspect and monitor your outlets often to avoid problems like overheating, loose connections and corrosion. There is a limit to how many strands of lights you can link together end to end. The best way to figure out the limit is to add the listed string wattages together. The recommended maximum is about 210 watts. For example, the EcoSmart Warm White LED Light Set has 9 watts, so you could connect up to 23 strings. Try not to exceed this in a single circuit, because it may lead to overloading and heating. Plastic v. Metal: Only use plastic or plastic-coated fasteners and clips to hang holiday lights. Metallic fasteners, nails and staples can conduct electricity.

Only use plastic or plastic-coated fasteners and clips to hang holiday lights. Metallic fasteners, nails and staples can conduct electricity. Power Down: Always unplug lights before leaving the house and before going to sleep. Use a 24-Hour Plug-In Basic Timer to automatically turn lights on or off.

Always unplug lights before leaving the house and before going to sleep. Use a 24-Hour Plug-In Basic Timer to automatically turn lights on or off. Plug your tree or lights into the Belkin WeMo Switch and sync to the Amazon Echo or Amazon Tap to turn electronics on or off with a simple voice command.

Aim High: Stay safe while hanging your decorations from the highest branch, tallest perch or roofline. The Gorilla Ladders 5.5 ft. Aluminum Hybrid Ladder is perfect for indoor and outdoor projects and has 3 times the step depth of traditional ladders, providing a safe, secure and comfortable place for you to stand while you trim your tree. Safely and easily swap out even the highest light bulbs with the Bayco 11 ft. Pole Light Bulb Changer Kit.

Stay safe while hanging your decorations from the highest branch, tallest perch or roofline. The Gorilla Ladders 5.5 ft. Aluminum Hybrid Ladder is perfect for indoor and outdoor projects and has 3 times the step depth of traditional ladders, providing a safe, secure and comfortable place for you to stand while you trim your tree. Safely and easily swap out even the highest light bulbs with the Bayco 11 ft. Pole Light Bulb Changer Kit. Safe Securement: Make sure your decorations stay in place throughout the season. Command Hooks maintain a strong hold without holes, sticky residue or stains. Fasten your decorations with flair with the VELCRO Holiday Tape, which serves dual purpose both as decorative ribbon for your projects and as a reusable fastener.

TECH THE HALLS - Alright you procrastinating shoppers, it's time to find the right gift, but not sure where to go or what to buy? Tech/gaming expert Marc Saltzman showed us some of the must-have tech gifts and gadgets hitting store shelves this holiday season. We all know that emerging technology continues to change our lives' daily and tech gifts are number one on the gift-giving list, so whether it's dad, mom, brother or sis, Marc has something for everyone's list.

Marc showed us:

New Roku Express and Roku Ultra has something for everyone;

Get your game on with Pro Evolution Soccer 2017;

Playstation introduces new gaming devices…PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro;

All New Activision Skylanders game ;

Samsung SmartThings Home Monitoring Kit;

For home entertainment buffs, the latest Ultra HD TV.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, Jeh Jeh tries his ice skating skills with some fun at Railroad Park! Plenty of shake-ups in the coaching world and we discuss those and more college football with Lars Anderson. Bill Bellamy and Shemar Moore join us with their new flick - Bounce Back! We check out the latest entertainment and business headlines! Comedian Tim Statum joins us with some laughs! And Mike brings us his favorite viral videos of the year! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!