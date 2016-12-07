Jason and Alex

Jason, born November 2000, loves to draw and make things for his siblings. He is very attached to his four other siblings and will need to continue to have a close relationship with them. He is a very sweet child and is eager to please. He is very quiet and at times will withdraw and stay in the background to not be noticed. However, he really does enjoy attention. He will need someone to be patient with him.

Alex, born November 2001, is the second oldest in this sibling group. Alex loves to draw and is a very good artist. He loves to play games on his Nintendo DS. He is very eager to please and has a pleasant and funny personality. Alex enjoys outdoors and going on special outings. He is a very sweet child and is eager to please. He desires to be the center of attention and will fight to get your attention. He also has a very close relationship with his siblings.

Alex and Jason will need a two-parent family willing to deal with behavioral issues, such as anger outbursts and defiance. They both desire a lot of love and will flourish with a strong male role model.

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

