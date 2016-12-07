Good Day Alabama: December 7, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Alabama Ballet presents George Balanchine & The Nutcracker® as one of only eight companies in the world licensed by The Balanchine Trust to perform this holiday masterpiece. Tchaikovsky’s beloved melodies transport the young and young at heart to a magical world where mischievous mice besiege a battalion of toy soldiers, and an onstage blizzard leads to an enchanted Land of Sweets. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays at 2:30 p.m. The show runs December 9th -11th & 16th -18th. And performances are at the Leslie S. Wright Fine Arts Center at Samford University. For tickets, call 205-202-8142 or visit www.AlabamaBallet.org.

BUYING DIAMONDS - Americans spend over $6 billion on jewelry in the final month of the year with about 20% of all retail jewelry and diamond sales occurring in the month of December. Diamonds often mark the first big purchase that someone makes, so it is crucial to do your homework and make sure you know exactly what you are buying. However, with so much misinformation to be found online, so it is essential to make sure your research is done with a credible source and to work with educated, qualified retailers who have proper certifications. After all, you wouldn't buy a home without getting a proper inspection! Debbie Azar, co-founder Gemological Science International, offers these diamond buying tips:

Don't necessarily buy the first diamond you see. It's important to look at a number of diamonds to see the differences. Some differences that are very small may have a big impact on the price.

Shop with qualified retailers who are educated. Do your research and pick a diamond that best works for your needs and within your budget.

There are a lot more things to be cognizant of when shopping for a diamond aside from the four C's! For example, some natural diamonds can be treated to mask inclusions or color.

Be sure to get a grading report for your diamond from a legitimate organization to be sure you're buying a quality diamond. Not all grading reports are equal.

It's important to know the origin of your diamond.

For more information, visit http://www.gemscience.net/.

GDA COURT - Mike looked at hot topic court cases in the headlines right now the defense attorney Eric Guster and former deputy District Attorney Alan Baty. They discussed the Oakland Warehouse fir and possible charges and lawsuits, the mistrial of Officer Michael Slager, and the case of a Cottondale man accused of robbing an elderly couple resulting in the elderly man's death.

DOLLYWOOD AT CHRISTMAS - As the only theme park in the world to win Amusement Today's Golden Ticket award for Best Christmas Event, it is fair to say Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas presented by Humana through January 1 can be considered a gold standard for Christmas festivals. This year, however, the park is outdoing itself with the best and brightest Christmas event in Dollywood's history. Guests can expect a multitude of merriment this year with the awe-inspiring new Parade of Many Colors, the remastered Christmas in the Smokies, the all-new It's a Wonderful Life, four million festive lights and a joyous holiday atmosphere guests have come to enjoy during this lively festival. Visit www.dollywood.com or call 1-800-DOLLYWOOD for more information, including operating days and hours, daily show schedule and more helpful tips to help plan a visit.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Sheela Lohiya, MD, a Clinical Endocrinologist with Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism at Grandview Medical Group joins us to take view questions about managing Diabetes during the holidays.

GARDENING - Jon Culver with Sweet Peas Garden Center joins us to discuss plants that are great for Christmas decorating. He shows us options including Poinsettias, Hydrangeas, cyclamen, amaryllis, ivy topiaries and lemon cypress to name a few. For more information or gardening advice from Jon Culver, visit Sweet Peas Garden Shop at 2829 Linden Ave, Homewood. The phone number is 205-879-3839. Or you can email him at jonculver6@gmail.com.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we look at the stresses around the holidays and why it's important to choose your battles sometimes with your loved ones when you don't see eye to eye. South Carolina and South Florida face off in the Birmingham Bowl later this month. Find out how to get your tickets and about all the fun events planned around the big game! Didn't get to adopt an angel from the Angel Trees? We show you how to can still help make sure these kids have a special Christmas! And we introduce you to our Pet of the Week! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!