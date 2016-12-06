FIRST ALERT UPDATE: Get your home and family ready for extreme cold later this week

Wednesday should be partly sunny with highs in the mid 50s.

A powerful cool front will move through the state Wednesday night into Thursday. Behind the front, we'll see a strong blast of air straight from the North Pole! Ahead of the front, we'll see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday evening with a chance for showers expected. Rain chances will be around 30 percent. Expect overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Rain chances will remain high through Thursday morning. You may have heard a bit of discussion about a few snowflakes, right? We could see some rain and snow mixed across the Tennessee Valley extending southward toward the Highway 278 corridor. This is not a big deal with temperatures well above freezing. In fact, most folks will not see one flake. No closings or delays needed.

We will see sunshine during the afternoon on Thursday with chilly temperatures. Highs will only reach the mid to upper 40s. Expect a northwest breeze between 10-15 mph.

FIRST ALERT: We will see extreme cold Thursday night into Friday morning. Expect temperatures in the lower 20s and possibly upper teens Friday morning. This is the kind of weather you need to protect the plants, pipes, and pets. This is a SIGNIFICANT temperature change. Highs Friday will reach the lower 40s. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s again Saturday morning with highs reaching 48 during the afternoon.

Sunday will be partly sunny with an occasional shower possible during the late afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 50s. Rain chances are expected to climb Sunday night and again on Monday.

