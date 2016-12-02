Good Day Alabama: December 2, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

BBJ - Mike talked with Ty West from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed what it means to bring in Topgolf to Uptown and the incentives from the city, the delay for the new Publix in Downtown Birmingham, and the renovation project Thomas Jefferson Tower. They also discussed the historic monument for the civil rights district and what it means for Birmingham. For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

JEH JEH LIVE - The Southeastern Conference's Eastern and Western Division winners meet in Atlanta's Georgia Dome to battle for the league championship and the right to represent the conference in the College Football Playoff. The 25th-annual title game is set for tomorrow at 3pm between the University of Florida and the University of Alabama. The game was born as a result of 1992 conference expansion, which saw Arkansas and South Carolina become the first members added in SEC history. Under NCAA regulations, a conference with 12 members may play an additional football game to determine its champion, provided the regular season is played in divisions. The participants of the game are determined each year during the eight-game regular-season conference schedule as the teams with the best overall SEC winning percentage in each division. Fans can enjoy more than just the game! The Dr. Pepper SEC FanFare is open to fans today from 2-8pm and tomorrow from 9am-4pm. It is located in the Georgia World Congress Center. There will be a Pep Rally for Alabama fans from 1:30-2pm and one for Florida fans from 2-2:30pm in the Georgia World Congress Center tomorrow. Kick-off for the game is at 4pm ET/3pm CT tomorrow in the Georgia Dome.

THEATRE DOWNTOWN HOLIDAY SPECTACULAR - Theatre Downtown celebrates its 10th birthday with a special celebration and you're invited! The celebration is tonight from 7-11pm at Theatre Downtown - 2410 5th Ave S, Birmingham, Alabama 35233. This night of fun features a silent auction, a variety show, pictures with Santa, & much more! It starts 7pm with a reception including food, beer, and wine. The variety show begins at 8pm. It includes holiday-related parody songs, improv comedy, sketches, holiday songs and a look back at 10 years of Theatre Downtown. There will also be a silent auction. The event is FREE but with suggested donations since it is a fundraiser. Rich Mansfield and Sara James perform a number from tonight's show. It is a parody of "Baby It's Cold Outside" with a global warming twist to it. For more information, call 205-565-8838 or visit www.theatredowntown.org.

ZOO CREW - Rebekah Daniels joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to an African Serval. African servals can hear high-frequency sounds made by rodents moving underground. They have the longest legs in proportion to their bodies and biggest ears of any cat species. Watch as the Zoo comes alive for 17 nights of holiday-centric fun at ZooLight Safari presented by Wells Fargo! Be amazed by over one million lights, listen to holiday music and delight in festive snowfalls every night! Enjoy a ride on the Candy Cane Train, go for a spin on the Jingle Bell Carousel, experience the thrill of the over 100 foot Yuletide Slide, ride the Santa Rollers and so much more. Take in the beauty of a decorated tree reaching nearly 30 feet tall in Trails of Africa as you dance and boogie to special entertainment each night! Be sure not to miss a special appearance and photos with Santa through December 23. anta is coming to the Birmingham Zoo for breakfast at 8am and 9:30am on Saturday, December 17! Enjoy a scrumptious scrambled egg and sausage breakfast with orange juice and coffee at the Kudzoo Café followed by a visit from Ole Saint Nick himself. The event covers Zoo admission for the day, Unlimited Ride Wristband, breakfast, activities, and a visit with Santa. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

COMEDIAN - DeRay Davis developed and honed a hip, sardonic, streetwise mentality at an early age and parlayed it smoothly and efficiently into the comedy-club circuit. Davis achieved his career breakthrough at the Laffapalooza Festival in Atlanta, GA, then scored a triple whammy by winning the Comedy Central Laugh Riots Competition and landing covetable spots in the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival and the Cedric the Entertainer Festival. Throughout, the comic wove vulgar and droll, yet also telling and deeply personal, routines around the subjects of race, poverty, and his challenging experiences growing up in the Windy City projects with a dysfunctional African-American family. For tickets or more information for this weekend's appearances, call the Stardome at 205-444-0008 or visit www.stardome.com.

