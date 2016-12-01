Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Joseph Lovelady.

Joseph is a senior at Sumiton Christian School with a 3.74 GPA. He is a member of National Honor Society, Varsity basketball, tennis team, SGA President, and Beta Club Vice President. He is also a student representative for the East Walker Chamber of Commerce. His extraordinary character shines through his leadership and academic skills.

Joseph, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

