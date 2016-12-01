Good Day Alabama: December 1, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - WBRC FOX6 is proud to once again partner with the Salvation Army for our annual "Gifts for Kids Angel Tree" program. The program is a way for you to donate Christmas gifts to foster children and children in need this holiday season. Each angel represents a child in need this Christmas. You can pick out the gift and donate it, or you can donate cash to the Salvation Army who will then purchase the items on the Angel Tree list. To adopt an angel, stop by Brookwood Village and pick one out! Your Angel tag will provide you with the Angel's information such as name, age, gender, and size. Return the gifts to the Angel Tree table at Brookwood Village by December 3. Help fill the toy shop for the "forgotten" angels, too. Drop off a toy or coat at any local Chick-fil-A and help The Salvation Army provide Christmas for all of the angels that don't get adopted or returned. You can also make a cash donation to the Salvation Army through the www.OnlineRedKettle.org. The Salvation Army hopes to help 5700 kids in need this year.

WHERE IS THE LOVE - Mike talked with Dr. Misty Smith, LPC, from Mind, Body, & Heart Wellness Clinic about relationship stress busters for the holidays.

Be honest about money! You do not need to go into debt over holiday gifts. Holidays are not about buying gifts you can't afford...it isn't a contest. Christmas gifts are an expression of how much you genuinely care for someone! Enjoy & share in the traditions you love such as cooking, Christmas music, or hallmark movies. Adopt old traditions and create some new ones with the person you love. Keep those endorphins & intimacy up by maintaining affection as often as possible. Be flirty and have fun! Do something active to keep the adrenaline pumping. Keep the romance going to keep the stress dropping. Decrease alcohol and sugar intake. Too high of an intake decreases those endorphins, which makes you experience more depression and grumpiness. It can also decrease your desire for intimacy. Avoid sensitive conversations and topics - this is not a time to force potentially unrealistic expectations such as how someone is going to behave or how committed they are. Don't attempt to discuss those really sensitive relationship topics. Best to avoid these until after the holidays. Don't lash out at the person you are closest to or love the most just because you are stressed. Keep negative issues to yourself, and remember not to mistakenly blame others for your stress. Focus on the positive - stop focusing on what's wrong or what needs to improve in your relationship. Make a gratitude list, & discuss all of the things you love about your partner. This will increase your odds of a happy, successful holiday season!

For more information, you can contact Dr. Smith at 1-888-38-MYMBH - that's 1-800-386-9624.

BARGAINOMICS - The Bargainomics Lady Judy Bates joined us with a few deals. Judy found a Made in San Francisco brand top at Isabelle's Thrifty Boutique on Montgomery Highway in Hoover for only $4. New, it would have cost around $100. This shop has clothes, shoes, and accessories for the whole family and is located south of the Galleria in the same shopping center as Big Lots. Just because Black Friday and Cyber Monday are over, don't think there aren't still plenty of bargains out there online and in real stores. Many shops are making this Cyber Week, like Dick's Sporting Goods whose sales run through Saturday. One of the best deals Judy saw was on NCAA clothing, like this $59.99 Alabama or Auburn hoodie for $19.98. These deals are in-store only and there are Dick's Sporting Goods stores in Alabaster, Hoover, and Tuscaloosa. Gander Mountain is offering free shipping on all clothing and shoes ordered online. Deals include this $89 ladies' North Face jacket for $59.94. And these $110 men's New Balance 980 sneakers are $59.92. Some sizes may also be available in-store. Lots of good deals are still out there. Just remember: no bargain's a bargain if you can't afford to pay cash. With Thanksgiving behind us, we're starting to see Christmas parades all around the state. This Saturday at 10am, Alabaster will present their Christmas parade. It's a free event and fun for the whole family. And here's a great gift for yourself or as a stocking stuffer. For $2, you can buy a key tag at any Wendy's location and your $2 will help support foster children and get you a free junior size Frosty with any purchase all year long during 2017. To see all the info Judy discussed today, visit the WBRC FOX6 page of www.Bargainomics.com.

GIVING TO THOSE IN NEED - Almost every child has visions of toys and tech gadgets dancing in their heads this time of year. For parents, teaching the joy of giving not just receiving can be a meaningful part of the holiday season, but sometimes the best gifts don't arrive wrapped in a box with a bow, they come from making a difference in the lives of others with charitable giving. There are unique holiday gift ideas that not only change lives but save lives. Families can make new holiday traditions and memories by exploring and choosing gifts together that help to end extreme poverty by providing life-saving gifts in America and around the world. For example, Sesame Muppet Raya is on a mission to give schoolchildren in Africa the Sesame Street WASH Up! kit that teaches life-saving water, sanitation, and hygiene lessons through books, DVDs, and games featuring Raya and her friend, Elmo available through World Vision's Gift Catalog, but she needs your help. There are many gift categories to explore that will help end extreme poverty in America and around the world, including shelter, clothing, medical care, education and even farm animals. In fact, giving a gift of two chickens will provide a hungry family with nutritious food and can even create an income and so much more.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we take you to Atlanta for the SEC Championship game and all the fun surrounding it! So many people in the world speak English... why is it so important for us to learn another language? We explain the benefits and how to get started! Mike brings us his favorite viral videos of the week! Comedian DeRay Davis brings us some laughs! And we check out the latest in entertainment and business news! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!