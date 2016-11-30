Noah H is a 16-year-old boy who loves technology, playing basketball and video games. Noah was adopted at the age of three and due to hardship in the home he is ready and willing to be adopted again.

He requires supervision and a strong positive male role model. Noah loves drawing cars, houses, and creating comics. He writes jokes and draws the characters for his own comics.

His favorite sport to play is basketball, and he wishes to attend college one day. His favorite subject in school is math. He is a very patient and respectful young man.

