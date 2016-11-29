Tracking tornado warnings, storms Tuesday night - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tracking tornado warnings, storms Tuesday night

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stories we're following for you tonight:

We’re on TV as I write this tracking tornado warnings in Lamar and Pickens counties. We expect to see more as this night continues with the Storm Prediction Center spreading the “Moderate” risk into northwest Alabama. Chief Meteorologist JP Dice and Wes Wyatt are tracking these on radar while meteorologist Jill Gilardi tracks these on the ground in our WBRC FOX6 News First Alert StormTracker.

We’ll see you on air all night and streaming live on our Roku App and our WBRC News and Weather Apps and WBRC.com.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.

