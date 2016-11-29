Good Day Alabama: November 29, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us with some pointers for staying healthy during cold season!

Wash Your Hands & Use Hand Sanitizer. We all know this one but may not follow through as much as we should. Don't Touch Your Face - Viruses spread easiest through eye, nose, and mouth tissues Fluids and Humidity Help. Keeping the air moist keeps your nasal passages from drying out which makes them more susceptible to germs Sleep & Exercise. Getting enough sleep is crucial for keeping your immune system healthy. The old standard holds true here: 8 hours a night! Exercising boosts your immune system and may lower your chance of getting a cold. Socialize! You'd think that being more social would increase your risk of catching a cold because of greater exposure to the virus, but studies show otherwise. There is some evidence that people who have a larger number of social contacts are less likely to get a cold when exposed the virus than those who report fewer social contacts. This does not necessarily mean that becoming more social will actually lower your risk. Maybe those extroverts have some sort of built-in resistance. But it's worth a try! Zinc Sulfate. Taking 15 mg of zinc sulfate at the onset of a cold may shorten the length and severity of your cold. Taking 15 mg throughout the winter may lower your chances of a getting a cold. Check with your doctor first before taking zinc and avoid nasal zinc – it can cause an irreversible loss of your sense of smell! Don't go over the 15 mg oral dose - Notice that adding in extra vitamin C and Echinacea are not on this list – that's because the evidence doesn't really hold up with these two even though they have reputations for cold-fighting!

MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joined us to explain how you can make money like Trump! Yes, there is a lot of fear since the presidential election. On the other side of fear, there are a lot of people who are both excited and optimistic about our future under a Trump led White House. Stewart chooses optimism for several reasons:

The brilliant founders of our constitution created a 'checks and balances' form of government. This is not a dictatorship and even when one political party controls both the White House and Congress, those checks and balances put a lid on presidential power.

As far as the stock market is concerned, historically since 1928 the market has had its greatest gains when the presidential election results in control of both the executive branch and congress - average gains of 16.9 percent.

In his acceptance speech, Trump said he'll focus on a total overhaul of our infrastructure concluding that it will be 'second to none' with total investment of $1 trillion. Infrastructure spending is sorely needed and will create millions of good paying jobs. And the people behind those jobs will pay billions in income taxes. Stewart has long felt that we need a complete overhaul and simplification of our income tax system, and this appears to be one of the cornerstones of the Trump economic plan. He plans to lower income taxes, cut the income tax brackets from seven to three -12 percent, 25 percent and 33 percent; and eliminate the Obamacare tax -3.8%- and the alternative minimum tax. He also plans to raise the standard deduction and place a cap on itemized deductions. While certainly, not everything Stewart had dreamed of, the result will be much-simplified income tax reporting. Small businesses make up 99.7 percent of U.S. employer firms, 64 percent of net new private sector jobs and 49 percent of private sector employment. Trump's promise of lower taxes and significantly reduced regulations is music to the ears of small business owners whom Stewart expects to react by expanding operations and hiring. Lower tax rates for corporations should also produce positive economic results. And if Trump makes good on his promise to repatriate domestic companies foreign deposited money, this will also be a significant boost to our economy.

So how can you turn these changes into a money-making strategy?

Invest in stocks. These changes should produce tailwinds for our domestic corporations who will pay fewer taxes and should see increased consumer spending as millions of Americans benefit from job growth. Whether it's through your 401k, IRA or personal investments, investments in stocks or stock mutual funds should produce superior returns in the years ahead.

Be cautious of bonds. Stewart's guess is that the result of all of this economic activity will be a noticeable rise in interest rates and inflation. Rising interest rates are bad for bonds so you'll want to review your bonds and consider reallocating towards high quality, shorter maturity bonds or bond funds.

A final note. There will likely be a 'disconnect in timing' between the proposed government spending and collecting income taxes from an expanding workforce. The result is likely an expansion of the national debt before you see the results of an expanding tax base. All in all, there are many reasons to feel optimistic about America's future.

BUYING TOYS ONLINE - In 2015, online sales represented approximately 15 percent of overall U.S. toy sales in the U.S. Cyber Monday marks the beginning of the online holiday shopping season for many shoppers. In fact, Cyber Monday and promotions are beginning to equal Black Friday in terms of deals, exclusives, flash sales and more. From hourly offers to the extension of Cyber Monday after the actual day, this event is becoming more important each year to driving toy sales. Chris Byrne discussed the impact of online growth for research and purchase, the advantages of online purchasing, apps that help shoppers get the best prices with the last stress. Currently, more than 30 percent of all online sales are made via mobile devices. Chris discussed this trend and what it means to deal-seeking consumers. He also showed some of the hottest toys that parents and gift givers will be clicking for as they make holiday purchasing decisions and provide insight on how parents can get the best deals. As more parents do their research online before heading to the online store, TTPM has become an increasingly important resource for them, showcasing toys that have been reviewed and selected by the editorial team. For more information visit www.ttpm.com.

ASK THE ANGLER - Reed Montgomery answers viewer questions about fishing. You can contact him with your questions at 205-663-1504 or on his website www.fishingalabama.com - there you can find lake reports, fishing tips, upcoming events, and more.

GIFT OF SITE - UAB Optometry provides low-income, underinsured patients, shelters and outreach centers with comprehensive eye exams and glasses at the Gift of Sight event tomorrow through Saturday. The eye exams are provided at no cost to nearly 300 patients at the Western Health Clinic in Midfield and UAB Eye Care. The UAB students are able to get real world experience while providing a necessary service to underserved communities. It teaches students practice skills as an optometrist in a classroom setting. Gaining clinical experience better prepares these students for practicing optometry. The Gift of Sight provides eye care to those that might not otherwise receive it. The optometrists invest in these communities and patients to provide them with eye care that they would otherwise not receive. Miss Alabama, Hayley Barber's platform for Children's Vision led to her partnership with this program. She joined us to discuss her platform as Miss Alabama and the importance of bringing awareness to the community.

OUR HOUSE - Winter brings cooler temps and opportunity for higher utility bills if you have any issues in your home with air flow, ductwork or insulation. Making your home more energy efficient and safer results in greater comfort, lower utility bills, and a reduced impact on the environment. The three biggest negatives are air-flow issues, ductwork issues, and insulation issues. These three issues can affect your home and cost you money. Knowing where to start is so important. Install weather stripping around entry doors and attic doors and properly sealing penetrations where air can find its way from an attic or crawlspace/basement. Of course, warmer air will always migrate to cooler air so making sure that attic is insulated properly is key. If you purchase a new home make sure it has been properly tested for airflow and ductwork leakage before buying. Most municipalities require these tests during construction. For more information and videos on how to check your home, visit http://eco-three.com.

