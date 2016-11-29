Good Day Alabama: November 29, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:
BETH K - UAB Nutritionist Dr. Beth Kitchin joined us with some pointers for staying healthy during cold season!
MONEY TUESDAY - Stewart Welch joined us to explain how you can make money like Trump! Yes, there is a lot of fear since the presidential election. On the other side of fear, there are a lot of people who are both excited and optimistic about our future under a Trump led White House. Stewart chooses optimism for several reasons:
So how can you turn these changes into a money-making strategy?
A final note. There will likely be a 'disconnect in timing' between the proposed government spending and collecting income taxes from an expanding workforce. The result is likely an expansion of the national debt before you see the results of an expanding tax base. All in all, there are many reasons to feel optimistic about America's future.
BUYING TOYS ONLINE - In 2015, online sales represented approximately 15 percent of overall U.S. toy sales in the U.S. Cyber Monday marks the beginning of the online holiday shopping season for many shoppers. In fact, Cyber Monday and promotions are beginning to equal Black Friday in terms of deals, exclusives, flash sales and more. From hourly offers to the extension of Cyber Monday after the actual day, this event is becoming more important each year to driving toy sales. Chris Byrne discussed the impact of online growth for research and purchase, the advantages of online purchasing, apps that help shoppers get the best prices with the last stress. Currently, more than 30 percent of all online sales are made via mobile devices. Chris discussed this trend and what it means to deal-seeking consumers. He also showed some of the hottest toys that parents and gift givers will be clicking for as they make holiday purchasing decisions and provide insight on how parents can get the best deals. As more parents do their research online before heading to the online store, TTPM has become an increasingly important resource for them, showcasing toys that have been reviewed and selected by the editorial team. For more information visit www.ttpm.com.
ASK THE ANGLER - Reed Montgomery answers viewer questions about fishing. You can contact him with your questions at 205-663-1504 or on his website www.fishingalabama.com - there you can find lake reports, fishing tips, upcoming events, and more.
GIFT OF SITE - UAB Optometry provides low-income, underinsured patients, shelters and outreach centers with comprehensive eye exams and glasses at the Gift of Sight event tomorrow through Saturday. The eye exams are provided at no cost to nearly 300 patients at the Western Health Clinic in Midfield and UAB Eye Care. The UAB students are able to get real world experience while providing a necessary service to underserved communities. It teaches students practice skills as an optometrist in a classroom setting. Gaining clinical experience better prepares these students for practicing optometry. The Gift of Sight provides eye care to those that might not otherwise receive it. The optometrists invest in these communities and patients to provide them with eye care that they would otherwise not receive. Miss Alabama, Hayley Barber's platform for Children's Vision led to her partnership with this program. She joined us to discuss her platform as Miss Alabama and the importance of bringing awareness to the community.
OUR HOUSE - Winter brings cooler temps and opportunity for higher utility bills if you have any issues in your home with air flow, ductwork or insulation. Making your home more energy efficient and safer results in greater comfort, lower utility bills, and a reduced impact on the environment. The three biggest negatives are air-flow issues, ductwork issues, and insulation issues. These three issues can affect your home and cost you money. Knowing where to start is so important. Install weather stripping around entry doors and attic doors and properly sealing penetrations where air can find its way from an attic or crawlspace/basement. Of course, warmer air will always migrate to cooler air so making sure that attic is insulated properly is key. If you purchase a new home make sure it has been properly tested for airflow and ductwork leakage before buying. Most municipalities require these tests during construction. For more information and videos on how to check your home, visit http://eco-three.com.
