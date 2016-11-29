Good Day - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Wildfire forces evacuations in Gatlinburg, TN

(Source: GreatSmokyNPS/Twitter) (Source: GreatSmokyNPS/Twitter)

Good morning!  Here are some of your headlines as we work on several stories this morning for you on Good Day Alabama:

A wildfire is threatening Gatlinburg, Tennessee right now!  We'll have the latest on evacuations and containment of the fire.

We got some rain relief overnight.  Mickey will tell you what to expect today in your neighborhood.

We'll also have breaking news out of Columbia, where there's been a plane crash.  81-passengers were on board including a Brazilian soccer team.  We'll have the latest on search and rescue efforts. 

Also in the 7-9 a.m. hours:

Our financial expert tells you how you can make money under a Donald Trump Presidency! 

The Angler joins us to take your questions about fishing! 

We give you some pointers for DIY projects around your house!

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.
Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly