Lawmakers see little new political fallout from Bentley lawsuit - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

News

Lawmakers see little new political fallout from Bentley lawsuit

Source: WSFA video Source: WSFA video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Challenges facing Alabama lawmakers when they return to Montgomery early next year won’t likely be increased by the latest political embarrassment for the governor.

A 49-page lawsuit filed by Gov. Bentley’s former security guard on the day before Thanksgiving provided detailed claims of a physical relationship between the governor and his former aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

In statements over the holidays, Gov. Bentley dismissed many of the claims in the lawsuit.

“I don’t think there was anything last week that strengthened or weakened their position,” Rep. Jack Williams, a Vestavia Hills Republican, said about the reaction to the lawsuit.

Williams said the governor’s critics who have called for his resignation and impeachment have already had their say. At this point, Williams said, it’s a matter of addressing the needs of the state.

“The legislature has been a pretty independent force lately. We’re not following the governor’s lead, but not opposing the governor either. We’re charting our own course.”

Rep. Oliver Robinson, a Birmingham Democrat, agreed. 

“We have to work together regardless of the situation facing the governor,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly