Lawmakers see little new political fallout from Bentley lawsuit

Challenges facing Alabama lawmakers when they return to Montgomery early next year won’t likely be increased by the latest political embarrassment for the governor.

A 49-page lawsuit filed by Gov. Bentley’s former security guard on the day before Thanksgiving provided detailed claims of a physical relationship between the governor and his former aide, Rebekah Caldwell Mason.

In statements over the holidays, Gov. Bentley dismissed many of the claims in the lawsuit.

“I don’t think there was anything last week that strengthened or weakened their position,” Rep. Jack Williams, a Vestavia Hills Republican, said about the reaction to the lawsuit.

Williams said the governor’s critics who have called for his resignation and impeachment have already had their say. At this point, Williams said, it’s a matter of addressing the needs of the state.

“The legislature has been a pretty independent force lately. We’re not following the governor’s lead, but not opposing the governor either. We’re charting our own course.”

Rep. Oliver Robinson, a Birmingham Democrat, agreed.

“We have to work together regardless of the situation facing the governor,” Robinson said.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.