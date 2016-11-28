Good Day Alabama: November 28, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

EXERCISE MONDAY - Mike talks with Sean Thompson from Elite Fitness for Exercise Monday. Sean showed Mike a few moves to help burn off those Thanksgiving calories. For more information, call 205-552-5780 or log onto www.bhampersonaltraining.com.

CHARITABLE GIVING - The holiday season is almost upon us, and historically, Americans tend to be more generous and giving to charitable organizations during this time of year. But how many of us really know how our donations are being spent? And, with the presidential elections recently behind us, how has this year's campaign affected charitable giving? Before making any donations this holiday season, donors should do their research to ensure they're choosing wisely, and there are tools to help make informed decisions. Independent evaluators such as Charity Navigator offer charity ratings and in-depth analysis of U.S.-based charities, with criteria including financial management and global reach. Givers should also understand the cause they're trying to support, and look for charities related to causes that they're passionate about. Donors should also be aware of red flags to look out for when getting phone solicitations. These include:

? Urgency: You shouldn't be made to feel rushed into donating – a reputable organization will understand if you need a few days to decide and do some research on the charity in question.

? Vague Details: Don't be afraid to ask exactly how your money will be used, and what percentage of cash donations goes to people in need vs going to payroll or telemarketing. With the worst offending charities, only 2-3% of cash donations actually go to those in need.

? The Name Game: Many organizations deliberately choose names similar to existing, well-respected non-profits in an effort to mislead prospective donors into thinking they're the same or affiliated.

For more information please visit http://www.directrelief.org/.

ASK THE GARDENER - Sandra Reaves of Josie Gladys Gardens took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at www.Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, we give you some pointers in Money Tuesday to make money like Donald Trump! The Angler joins us to take your questions about fishing! We give you some pointers for DIY projects around your house! And we show you what's new in videos, music, and more! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!