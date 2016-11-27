A mushroom a day keeps the doctor away? - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

A mushroom a day keeps the doctor away?

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average adult will catch two to three colds a year and children will catch even more. Although the flu shot is your best chance at fighting off sickness, Ivanhoe shows us these scientifically proven ways to avoid a cold.

Studies show that probiotic consumption can lower the risk of upper respiratory infections. So try yogurt for breakfast.

Mushrooms also have immune boosting powers. A University of Florida study found people who ate shiitake mushrooms every day for four weeks had an increase in t-cells and reductions in inflammatory proteins.

And if you needed another reason to get more sleep, researchers at the University Of Pittsburg Medical Center found that people who slept six hours or less were four times more likely to catch a cold, so rest up!

By the way, if you don’t have hand sanitizer, expert David Suzuki says vinegar and hydrogen peroxide is a strong germ killer.

Experts also suggest flushing out your nose using a Neti Pot with boiled then cooled salted water. This will help clear out any particles you’ve breathed in throughout the day.

Contributors to this news report include: Brogan Morris, producer; and Jesse Draus, editor and videographer.

Copyright 2016 Ivanhoe Newswire via WBRC. All rights reserved.

