Iron Bowl Burger Smackdown

The Menu

Stuff ‘Em Cheeseburger Sliders

Tangy O-Line BBQ Slaw

Smoky Bourbon & Coke Onion Jam

Black & Blue Sauce

Ironclad Toppings: Dill Pickles, Barbecue Sauce, Barbecue Potato Chips, Cheese Curls

one

Divide the ground beef into 12 equal portions.

Form the beef around each piece of cheese & flatten,

being certain the cheese is fully covered.

Sprinkle the patties with the salt & the pepper.

two

Cook the beef patties in a lightly oiled hot cast iron skillet over Medium heat,

covered & in batches, 4 minutes per side.

a little cheese may sneak away from the beef as they cook

it’s fine, just remove from the skillet before starting a new batch

Serve the sliders on buns with the desired toppings.

The Extra Point

If burgers make you weak in the knees just remember they can be enjoyed any night you so choose. Shape the patties large or small to satisfy big & little appetites.

Tangy O-Line BBQ Slaw

makes about 3 cups

Trick Play

A slaw that boasts attitude just like the Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin, this vinegar-based take highlights classic zippy barbecue flavors & tackles the hearts of loyal cheeseburger fanatics sitting pretty on top of the glorious pile up under the bun.

1/4 cup white vinegar

2 Tbsp vegetable oil

2 Tbsp brown sugar

1 tsp yellow mustard

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp celery salt

1/4 tsp black pepper

1/4 tsp chipotle chili powder

1 garlic clove, pressed

1 {10-oz} bag angel hair cole slaw mix

Whisk together the first 9 ingredients in a large bowl.

Fold in the slaw mix. Toss well to combine.

Let stand 5 minutes.

The Extra Point

No thank you. Pass on the sauerkraut & try on a Reuben sandwich with this tricked out southern sideline between the bread.

Smoky Bourbon & Coke Onion Jam

makes about 1 1/2 cups

Trick Play

A pub favorite for ritzy burgers puts on its game face with a bourbon & coke infused topper that adds an extra dose of spirit to these gritty gridiron burgers.

6 bacon slices

2 large sweet onions, diced {about 4 cups}

1 1/2 cups co-cola

5 Tbsp bourbon

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

2 Tbsp dark brown sugar

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

one

Cook the bacon in a large non-stick skillet over Medium heat until crisp, about 8 minutes.

Remove the bacon from the skillet & reserve 2 Tbsp clean bacon drippings.

Swipe the pan with a paper towel & return the drippings to the skillet.

Crumble the bacon & set aside.

two

Cook the onions in the hot drippings over Medium heat, stirring occasionally,

until the onions begin to caramelize, about 15 minutes.

Add the bacon, co-cola, 4 Tbsp bourbon, vinegar, brown sugar, salt & pepper.

Bring to a boil & cook an additional 25 to 30 minutes or until the mixture is thickened,

the liquid has evaporated & the onions are dark & softened.

Add the remaining 1 Tbsp bourbon & cook until evaporated.

Make up to 3 days ahead.

The Extra Point

Delicious over steak sandwiches or spread over a homemade pizza crust in place of traditional marinara sauce.

Black & Blue Sauce

makes about 1 cup

Run The Option

Substitute whole milk for the buttermilk if you’re in a pickle.

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/3 cup blue cheese crumbles

2 Tbsp whole buttermilk

1 small garlic clove, pressed

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1/2 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp ground black pepper

Pulse all of the ingredients in the food processor until smooth.

The Extra Point

Use the sauce in place of salad dressing over mixed greens or on a stack up of sandwich favorites.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick