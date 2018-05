High school football Round 4 final scores, Super 7 pairings

The following is a list of high school football final scores provided by the AHSAA:

Round 4 results:

CLASS 1A

Maplesville (13-0) 36, Linden (13-1) 14

Pickens County (11-3) 23, Addison (13-1) 6

CLASS 2A

Aliceville (13-1) 28, G.W. Long (12-1) 21

Fyffe (14-0) 33, Lanett (11-3) 20

CLASS 3A

Mobile Christian (13-1) 21, Gordo (13-1) 14

Piedmont (14-0) 53, Ohatchee (12-2) 26

CLASS 4A

Handley (12-2) 19, Andalusia (12-2) 0

Madison Academy (11-3) 24, Hokes Bluff (9-5) 21

CLASS 5A

Beauregard (12-1) 45, Jackson (9-4) 25

Wenonah (11-2) 14, Briarwood Christian (12-2) 8

CLASS 6A

Opelika (13-1) 41, Park Crossing (12-1) 23

Ramsay (12-2) 25, Austin (10-4) 14

Super 7 pairings:

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

UNIFIED GAME

Vestavia Hills vs. Lee County, 3:30 p.m.

CLASS 7A

McGill-Toolen Catholic (13-0) vs. Hoover (11-2), 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

CLASS 3A FINALS

Piedmont (14-0) vs. Mobile Christian (13-1), 11 a.m.

CLASS 1A FINALS

Pickens County (11-3) vs. Maplesville (13-0), 3 p.m.

CLASS 5A FINALS

Wenonah (11-2) vs. Beauregard (12-1), 7 p.m.

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

CLASS 4A FINALS

Madison Academy (11-3) vs. Handley (12-2), 11 a.m.

CLASS 2A FINALS

Fyffe (14-0) vs. Aliceville (13-1), 3 p.m.

CLASS 6A FINALS

Ramsay (12-2) vs. Opelika (13-1), 7 p.m.