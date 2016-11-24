Teenager killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa Co. wreck

A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a wreck in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon.

The 17-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was killed in a head-on collision on Daffron Road two miles west of Duncanville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver, 53-year-old Keven Henderson of Cottondale, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

