Teenager killed, 1 injured in Tuscaloosa Co. wreck

A teenager was killed and another person was injured in a wreck in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon.
The 17-year-old victim, who has not been identified, was killed in a head-on collision on Daffron Road two miles west of Duncanville. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other driver, 53-year-old Keven Henderson of Cottondale, was taken to the hospital for treatment.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
