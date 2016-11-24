Happy Thanksgiving from Good Day Alabama - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Happy Thanksgiving from Good Day Alabama

Source: Raycom images Source: Raycom images
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Happy Thanksgiving from Good Day Alabama! We are always working on stories for you at WBRC FOX6, but here are a few headlines as you start your day:

We are following up on two active brush fires this morning in our viewing area! We'll tell you what firefighters are saying.

Mickey is updating his rain forecast and there could be some spotty fog patches around the state this morning.

Many of you are still reacting to the newest lawsuit against Governor Robert Bentley. We'll hear from both sides.

In the Philippines, the head of the Asian Development Bank says a continued engagement by the United States with Asia under President-elect Donald Trump would be good for both the region and America.

The Falcons may have running back Tevin Coleman back in time for Sunday's game against Arizona. Don't forget, the Cowboys vs. Washington game can be seen right here on WBRC FOX6 at 3:30 p.m.

Also from 7-9 a.m., we celebrate Thanksgiving with you! Chef Bob joins us to take your questions as you cook your meal. Mike and Janice will also be taking some questions on their Facebook pages with Facebook Live after the show.

And Jeh Jeh gets us ready for Christmas as he learns how to pick the perfect tree for your home!

We check out some gift ideas and shopping pointers for Black Friday.

Plus, a retail expert joins us to discuss if the deals you can get are worth it this year.

We hope to see you this Thanksgiving morning from 4-9 a.m. on WBRC FOX6!

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly