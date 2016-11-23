Adoption success story: Hunt-Hilliard family

Earl Hilliard Jr. is an attorney, filmmaker and previously represented District 60 in the Alabama House of Representatives from 2006 to 2010. Janine Hunt-Hilliard is the managing member of the Hunt-Hilliard law firm.

They have adopted twice from Alabama's foster care system. They believe that adoption not only enhanced the lives of their children, but their lives as well. This is one more success story to share with you during National Adoption Month!

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.