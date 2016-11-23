Freezing morning temperatures greet us again, rain could come - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Freezing morning temperatures greet us again, rain could come

Good morning!  We are working for you this morning on several stories, but here are some headlines to get your morning started:

We are waking up to some freezing temperatures in some areas, but Mickey is talking about a few changes, including RAIN in the forecast!

Another police officer shot.  This time a campus officer in Detroit.  Police do have a person of interest in custody.

The Department of Homeland Security is concerned about possible terrorist attacks being planned this Thanksgiving holiday.  We'll look into why they think we are at a heightened risk.

In light of the school bus crash in Chattanooga, we are looking into what kind of training your kid's bus drivers go through to get certified.  Is it thorough?

Also this morning, we are looking a new ice rink you can enjoy at Railroad Park,

We are also getting you ready for the Iron Bowl with longtime college football writer, Lars Anderson, formerly of Sports Illustrated.

And, we will talk live with Dallas Cowboys owner, Jerry Jones, about how he's taking part in the Salvation Army Red Kettle Program.  We'll also ask him about his Cowboys who are on a hot streak.

