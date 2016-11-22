Blount Co. authorities investigating double homicide

Good morning! We are working on several stories this morning on for you WBRC/FOX6 Good Day Alabama, but here are just a few headlines:

Breaking this morning, Blount County authorities are on the scene of a double homicide. We will be bringing you updates throughout Good Day Alabama.

The driver arrested in that school bus crash in Chattanooga. We'll be following an NTSB news conference this morning on the crash that killed five children.



We are also learning more about the suspect who was captured in San Antonio in connection with the ambush killing of a police officer.

In Shelby County, the Red Cross helping a family of six who escaped a house fire.It happened last night on 1st avenue west in Maylene.

Many of you will be waking up to freezing temperatures. Mickey will tell you how long that will last this week.

Also, we bring you the top safety tips for purchasing a new T.V on Black Friday or Cyber Monday - what you need to know before you buy!

We also check out some of the hot holiday toys topping lists this year!

In Money Tuesday we show you how to give yourself the best Christmas present ever - no new debt!

Thanksgiving is coming up and we look at some ideas for what you can do after Thanksgiving so you don't feel regret for enjoying your favorite foods at the big meal!

