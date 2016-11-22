UAB Blazers fall at #5 Kansas Monday night 83-63

The UAB Blazers mounted numerous valiant comebacks against 5th ranked Kansas Monday night, but the Jayhawks pulled away late in the game to win 83-63 as the teams played in the CBE Classic semi-finals in Kansas City, Mo.

The Jayhawks started the game on a 25-3 run, but a 17-2 run by the Blazers saw UAB trailing by only 7 points late in the first half. Kansas led at the break 39-30 and came out hot in the second half with another run of their own.

Josh Jackson led Kansas with 22 points, while Frank Mason III had 20 points for the Jayhawks. UAB was led by Homewood’s Dirk Williams, who had 13 points, while Tyler Madison added 12.

The Blazers and the Jayhawks each had 40 team rebounds, but the Blazers shot only 36 percent from the field and 29 percent from the 3-point land.

UAB fell to 2-2 and plays Tuesday against the winner of Monday’s Georgia/George Washington winner. The Blazers return to Bartow Arena on November 29th to host Alabama A&M.

