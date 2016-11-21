Alabama to open 2019 season with Duke at Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game

The University of Alabama is set to face off with Duke University in the nation’s longest-running kickoff game in 2019.

The Crimson Tide and the Blue Devils are scheduled to battle for the Old Leather Helmet Trophy on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.

“This will be a unique matchup to kick off the 2019 season and an interesting matchup of two accomplished veteran coaches,” said Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Chairman Percy Vaughn. “We expect a bowl-life atmosphere and an exciting opening to another great year of college football.”

This is Alabama’s sixth appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. Duke will be making its debut.

“The Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game is an outstanding event and we are excited to open the 2019 season in Atlanta,” said Nick Saban, Alabama head coach. “We have had the opportunity to play in this game on multiple occasions and it is like a bowl game in terms of the competitive venue that’s created. David Cutcliffe has done an excellent job at Duke, and they will be a really good challenge for our team. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this first-class event hosted by the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Playing in this game has provided great exposure for our football program and has been something our fans have enjoyed attending.”

Kickoff time and channel information have not been announced, but tickets will be available through the universities’ ticket offices.

