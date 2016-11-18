Good Day Alabama: November 18, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama.

JEH JEH LIVE - Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland returns to the Birmingham Race Course with the biggest light show and longest drive route Birmingham has ever seen. This award-winning Christmas light and music extravaganza is over three miles long. From November 18th through January 8th, the maze of lights will glow into the night from dusk to 10PM. Guests simply tune in their radio and watch the magic unfold as they drive through hundreds of thousands of brilliant LED lights dancing in perfect synchronization with the music filling their vehicle. This unique spectacle takes light shows to a whole new level as it effortlessly captivates its audience with a perfect unity of sight and sound. New this year are custom displays of the 12 Days of Christmas. This traditional Christmas story comes to life in a bright and comical way. Imagine "birds calling" on the phone or "French hens" perched on the Eiffel Tower. The cost to experience Shadrack's Christmas Wonderland is $25 per carload, $40 for a mini-bus, limousine or activity van, and school and tour buses are $80. The Birmingham Race Course is located at, 1000 John Rogers Drive, Birmingham, AL 35235. For complete details, updates, and a preview, visit www.ShadrackChristmas.com.

JAZZ CAFE - Jazz keyboardist Lao Tizer and Violinist Karen Briggs performed for us this morning. You can catch them tonight at The Perfect Note (1845 Montgomery Hwy S, 201 Hoover AL 35244) at 6:30 and 9:30pm. For more information, call 205-986-7280.

ZOO CREW - Kelly Garrison joins us from the Birmingham Zoo to introduce Mickey to a Box Turtle. Box turtles disperse and facilitate germination of certain plant seeds. When frightened, box turtles retract their head, tail, and limbs into their shell and clamp it shut. Help the Zoo give back to the community this fall with the annual United Way Food Drive! Bring any canned or non-perishable food item and receive half-price admission on Saturday, November 19 and Sunday, November 20. To learn more information about the animal or visit the zoo, go to www.birminghamzoo.com.

SHOPPING IN ALABAMA - The Alabama Retail Association kick off #ShopAlabama for the Holidays at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens in partnership with the Mountain Brook Chamber of Commerce later this morning. A news conference will be held just before the State of the City and Chamber Luncheon. The newly elected Mayor Stewart Welch and Chamber leaders join the Alabama Retail Association to encourage residents to support the retailers who support their community by shopping locally for their holiday purchases.

Holiday sales in Alabama - defined as taxable sales during the months of November and December - are expected to reach $11.4 billion, the highest amount on record for the state of Alabama. Part of that is thanks to the fact that Amazon is now charging sales tax. The average consumer plans to spend an average of $935.58 during the holiday shopping season. 41 percent of consumers plan on spending more on gifts than they did last year. There are also two extra days between Thanksgiving and Christmas this year, allowing for extra shopping time. Many stores/malls that have been open on Thanksgiving in years past are choosing to close on the holiday this year to give their employees time to spend with their families. While Black Friday will be a huge shopping day, it's lost some of its appeal thanks to pre-Black Friday sales and because people want to avoid the craziness and crowds of Black Friday. Other big shopping days are Super Saturday -Dec. 17- and Dec. 23. Other big days are Small Business Saturday - Nov. 26, Cyber Monday - Nov. 28, and Free Shipping Day - Dec. 16.

BBJ - Mike talked with Brent Godwin from the Birmingham Business Journal. They discussed how millennial trends impact Birmingham and how the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham plans to enhance Vulcan Park! For more on these and other business stories, visit www.birminghambusinessjournal.com.

Next week on Good Day Alabama, we get you ready for Thanksgiving! Chef Bob joins us in the studio to take your questions about preparing your meal! It's also Iron Bowl week and we get you geared up for the big game! Plus time to kick out the holiday shopping season and we check out some great deals and the hottest toys for the season! Join us for this and much more next week on Good Day!