Bibb Co. Sheriff’s Office: ALEA investigating Sheriff Hannah’s death

A sign outside of the sheriff's business office says it will be closed until Monday, Nov. 21. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

The flag is at half-staff outside of the Bibb County Sheriff's Office following Sheriff Hannah's death. Source: Kelvin Reynolds/WBRC

Kevin Lawrence, public information officer for the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, gave a statement on Sheriff Hannah's death on Friday. Source: WBRC video

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office held a news conference on Friday to address the death of Sheriff Keith Hannah, who was found dead of a gunshot wound in a bathroom at his office on Wednesday morning.

There is no early indication of foul play in Hannah’s death, according to Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson. His official cause of death has not yet been released.

Kevin Lawrence, the public information officer for the sheriff’s office, gave a brief statement to the media on Friday morning.

“We’d like to begin today by sending our heartfelt condolences to the family of Sheriff Keith Hannah. Sheriff Hannah proudly served the citizens of Bibb County for nearly 30 years, the last 14 as sheriff,” Lawrence said.

“He was a mentor and dear friend to those that worked for him, and his passing is a loss that is surely felt by the entire community,” Lawrence added.

Lawrence also introduced Downey McGhee, who has served as Bibb County’s coroner for more than 24 years, and is filling in as sheriff until Governor Robert Bentley appoints someone to serve the rest of Hannah’s term, which was set to end in 2018.

Lawrence said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is conducting the investigation into Sheriff Hannah’s death, adding that he would not be able to answer any questions since it is an ongoing investigation.

Lawrence thanked the community for the outpouring of support in the form of phone calls, cards and kind words.

He thanked several agencies for their help, including the Shelby County, Hale County, Greene County, Perry County, Tuscaloosa County, Chilton County and Clarke County sheriff’s offices, as well as Woodstock, West Blocton, Brent, Centreville and Alabaster police departments and the Alabama State Troopers.

The flag outside the Bibb County Sheriff's Department is at half staff. pic.twitter.com/tDuqQdDXv6 — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) November 18, 2016

A note outside the sheriff’s business office said it will be closed until Monday, Nov. 21. The flag outside of the sheriff’s office is hanging at half-staff, and a wreath is hanging on the door.

This wreath hangs on the front door to the building housing the Bibb County Sheriff's Department. pic.twitter.com/3gxFtA4sw3 — Kelvin Reynolds (@Fox6Kelvin) November 18, 2016

There will be a procession for Sheriff Hannah before his funeral on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to the sheriff's office.

The procession will leave Rockco's Funeral Home in Centreville at 9:30 a.m. and travel through Four Points to Highway 5 in Brent to First Baptist in Woodstock, where his funeral will be held.

Visitation will be from 11:30 until 2 p.m. and the service will be at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church Woodstock.

Immediately following the funeral, he will be buried at Reno Baptist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Bibb County's Fraternal Order of Police: Christmas with a Cop program. Checks can be made payable to FOP Cahaba Lodge #44.

