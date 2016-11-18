Child shot in Bessemer; Residents displaced after Center Point apartment fire

Good Friday morning! A few headlines among other stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

BREAKING: A child shot in Bessemer! Ronda Robinson is live on the scene working to get new information.

Also breaking this morning, some people escape an apartment fire in Center Point.

Mickey updates the forecast for rain in your neighborhood.

Trending video: A young boy rescued from the bombing rubble in Syria.

Senator Jeff Sessions is reportedly the leading candidate to be U.S. Attorney General under Donald Trump. We've got his reaction.

Also, the governor's office responds further after a testy exchange he had with a reporter.

Louisville blown out last night by Houston, and the Panthers beat the Saints to three.

Also this morning, Jeh Jeh takes us to a special light show to kick off the holiday season!

We check out some great ideas for shopping in Alabama during this busy season ahead.

We hope to see you from 4-9 a.m. on WBRC FOX6 Good Day Alabama!