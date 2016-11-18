Child shot in Bessemer; Residents displaced after Center Point a - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Child shot in Bessemer; Residents displaced after Center Point apartment fire

Source: WBRC video Source: WBRC video
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Good Friday morning!  A few headlines among other stories we are working on for you this morning on WBRC FOX6 Good Day Alabama:

BREAKING: A child shot in Bessemer! Ronda Robinson is live on the scene working to get new information.

Also breaking this morning, some people escape an apartment fire in Center Point.

Mickey updates the forecast for rain in your neighborhood.

Trending video: A young boy rescued from the bombing rubble in Syria.

Senator Jeff Sessions is reportedly the leading candidate to be U.S. Attorney General under Donald Trump. We've got his reaction.

Also, the governor's office responds further after a testy exchange he had with a reporter.

Louisville blown out last night by Houston, and the Panthers beat the Saints to three.

Also this morning, Jeh Jeh takes us to a special light show to kick off the holiday season!

We check out some great ideas for shopping in Alabama during this busy season ahead.

We hope to see you from 4-9 a.m. on WBRC FOX6 Good Day Alabama!

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly