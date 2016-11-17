Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Michaela Slocum.

Michaela is a senior at Oneonta High School with a 4.19 GPA. She is in National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and is President of the Birmingham Figure Skating Club’s Junior Board. In addition to her love of skating, she has been on the Alabama All-State Choir. She plans to major in Bio-Chemistry and strives to be her best in tribute to her father.

Michaela, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

