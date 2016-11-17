UAB Athletics: Crews making good progress on Football Operations Center

UAB Athletics says construction is moving right along on the new Football Operations Center at the corner of 6th Avenue South and 11th Street South.

The dry weather has made it much easier to lay the foundation for the project. Crews started prepping the site on Sept. 19.

"The first floor slab will be poured in a week or two from now. Right now we are getting the underfloor electrical and plumbing for the building, and then we will pour the slabs after that," MJ Harris Senior Project Manager Adam Inzina said.

That foundation includes 2,000 cubic yards of concrete and 50 tons of rebar.

If you build it, they will come #theReturn pic.twitter.com/9SNWIznrnM — UAB Football (@UAB_FB) November 9, 2016

Crews are also starting work for the Legacy Pavilion.

“For the Pavilion, it has a deep foundation that goes down into bedrock. We basically drill a micro pile down to bedrock which is about 20-30 feet deep and we just started those this week in preparation for steel to be delivered. We should start going vertical in mid-January," Inzina said.

MJ Harris Construction Services is slated to complete the center by July 1, 2017.

The company also built UAB's freshman residence hall in 2014.

You can follow the construction behind-the-scenes on the team's Twitter @UAB_FB.

Copyright 2016 WBRC. All rights reserved.