Good Day Alabama: November 17, 2016

JEH JEH LIVE - The Alabama Civic Chorale presents the 2016 Annual Performance of Handel's "Messiah" on Sunday, Nov. 20 at 3 p.m. at the Riverchase United Methodist Church in Hoover. The Alabama Civic Chorale was founded by Earl and Frances Clark, following a trip with their high school and youth choirs to Ridgecrest Music Conference where they sang Messiah. Upon return from the trip, Mr. and Mrs. Clark's groups began to practice together. They often found themselves going from home to home with a pump organ and practicing many nights each week. Their first presentation of Handel's Messiah was during the Christmas season at South Highlands Baptist Church. The size of the chorus started growing and in 1951, the performance was moved to Bessemer High School with about 60 voices. After a few years, the performance moved once more to area churches and now to its present location at Riverchase United Methodist. For more information, visit http://www.alabamacivicchorale.com/.

FOOD TAX - Buying groceries could soon become a little less expensive. Birmingham City Councilors are now looking to move forward with the next steps needed to provide a rebate on groceries. Birmingham City Council President Johnathan F. Austin first introduced a food tax rebate ordinance during a special called administration/technology meeting that was held on Aug. 9, 2016. After introducing the ordinance, the Council asked that the city's legal department review the proposed ordinance. He says councilors are seeking further clarification on why the rebate cannot be initiated within the City of Birmingham after receiving a memo from the city's law department. In a memo dated Aug. 17, 2016, Assistant City Attorney Tracy Roberts outlined several issues with the aforementioned proposed city ordinances, but Councilors are asking if it can't be done as written, what can be changed to implement a program within Birmingham, making it the first of its kind within the state of Alabama. The proposed ordinance states that applicants must be full-time citizens and must submit their applications for the rebate to the city's law department. Applicants may be eligible if they are over 65 years of age or if their income falls below the minimum household requirement of $13,450 for an individual.

HEALTH DEPT on DIABETES - National Diabetes Month is observed every November so individuals, health care professionals, organizations, and communities across the country can bring attention to diabetes and its impact on millions of Americans. This year, the National Diabetes Education Program's theme is: Managing Diabetes – It's Not Easy, But It's Worth It. This theme highlights the importance of managing diabetes to prevent diabetes-related health problems such as heart attack, stroke, kidney disease, vision loss, and amputation. The theme also serves as a reminder to people who may be struggling with the demands of managing diabetes that they are not alone. Dr. Hicks discussed issues that individuals who have been diagnosed with Diabetes need to pay close attention to. Managing diabetes is a balancing act. It involves maintaining a healthy weight, making healthy food choices, being physically active, and taking medications as prescribed. Having a plan and setting realistic goals can help. Dr. Hicks offered advice for living with diabetes. Avoid "bad" carbohydrates and sweets, read food labels, measure service sizes, be active, monitor your HgA1c, blood glucose, blood pressure, weight, and cholesterol level, take medication, reduce risks by avoiding tobacco and seeing your provider regularly, check for complication, seek support and positive hobbies for healthy coping.

LA AUTO SHOW - Auto Industry Expert Mike Caudill kicks-off the 2017 auto show season at the Los Angeles Auto Show featuring never before seen new cars & concepts! He gave us as sneak preview of the 2017 auto show season with a behind the scenes look at never before seen brand new cars, trucks and concepts as auto makers hope to entice buyers with their latest offerings. Founded in 1907, the Los Angeles Auto Show, is one of the most influential and best-attended auto shows globally and spans more than 870,000 square feet. Each November, show creator ANSA Productions gathers the who's who of the auto industry to unveil the future of mobility in the car culture capital of the world. Delivering worldwide media exposure, global industry networking and experiential marketing, the Show's Press and Trade Days draw more than 18,000 auto industry decision makers and influencers including 4,400 media from more than 58 countries. ANSA Productions recently launched the Connected Car Expo, a one-day conference and expo held in conjunction with the Los Angeles Auto Show Press and Trade Days. It brings together the entire eco-system driving the convergence of technology and the automobile. Following Press and Trade Days, the Show opens its doors to the public and hosts hundreds of thousands of qualified car shoppers and auto fans, in the nation's biggest car buying market for ten exciting days. The Show is open to the public November 18-27. For more information visit http://laautoshow.com/. Mike debuted the Jeep on track with its latest offering, Mitsubishi's new concept, the latest in connectivity from Hyundai, Kia's power in its Soul, and other news from BMW, Alfa Romeo, Toyota and more.

OUR HOUSE - Janice talked with Amanda LeBlanc with The Amanda's about organizing a laundry room. She recommends you start by looking at what you need in order to function in the space... from the style of cabinets to storage to an added sink. The you can decide if open shelving, a counter top, cabinets, extra laundry baskets or bins, top load or front load appliances, lighting, and hanging space. Amanda says be sure to look at your vertical space to take advantage of as much as you can. Consider every day tools like a turntable that you would usually have in your kitchen. Label the baskets so that your kids can put their own items away. Consider laundry hampers on wheels to make it easier to get to your laundry room. Focus on items that will make it easier specifically for you and your family. You always want to make it a space that is appealing for you to spend time in and be productive. Having a pleasant, work-friendly space gives you incentive to get in there and get the work done! This is the second of a four part series that focuses on organizing your home, one space at a time. For more ideas, visit www.theamandas.com.

PET OF THE WEEK - Daniel Martin with the Greater Birmingham Humane Society introduced us to a pet today looking for a forever home! His name is Jack. For more information on today's pet or others up for adoption, call (205) 942-1211 or visit www.gbhs.org.

