Chaday, born August 2000, is a delightful young lady who is respectful towards adults. She loves to perform household chores and prepare meals.

She also likes to hang out with her friends and go shopping. Chaday loves color and fashion. She needs positive guidance and support to help her fulfill her dreams.

--

Heart Gallery Alabama's mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child's individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving supportive family to help him become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.