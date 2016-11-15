Odenville police: Missing 14-year-old girl found safe

Odenville police say Laken Rainslee Stargel has been found and is safe. Source: Odenville PD via Facebook

Odenville police say a missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

On Tuesday, the police department asked the public to help them find Laken Rainslee Stargel.

They posted on their Facebook page on Wednesday that Stargel had been found, and thanked the public for their help.

