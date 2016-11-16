Good Day Alabama: November 16, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from The Firehouse Shelter for the Blue Jeans and Baskets Bash, presented by The Firehouse Shelter at B&A Warehouse Thursday, November from 6:30 pm - 9 pm. The event is $50 per person. The Firehouse Shelter will be celebrating their 33rd anniversary. The Blue Jeans and Baskets Bash - College Football Edition, will feature over 75 different baskets available to win through drawings. Tickets are unlimited and only $1.00 for each chance at winning a basket. There will be live and silent auctions where you can bid on fabulous vacation rental homes, a Nick Saban autographed football and many other amazing prizes. The ticket price of $50.00 includes B&A's delicious hors d'oeuvres, complimentary beer, wine, soft drinks, and live entertainment by the Schmohawks. Bring a pair of blue jeans to donate to The Firehouse Shelter and receive free drawing tickets for the baskets! B&A Warehouse is located at 1531 1st Avenue South in Birmingham. For more information, call 205-417-2502 or visit www.firehouseshelter.com.

ASK THE DOCTOR - Dr. Peily Soong with Children's of Alabama took viewer questions about children's health. He also discussed fitting bike helmets correctly on children. This comes at a good time with all the bikes that Santa will soon deliver. The helmet should be snug on the head and sit about 1-2 finger-widths above the eyebrows. The straps should form a "V" just below the ears. Helmet strap should be snug under the chin such that you can slip at most one finger between the strap and chin. Move the helmet from the back and also from side to side. If it freely moves, add padding to the inside of the helmet or the back adjustment ring on the helmet.

IMAX EXTREME WEATHER FLICK - National Geographic presents an immersive new giant-screen film experience that brings audiences face to face with Mother Nature at her most dangerous. Traveling to Alaska's melting glaciers, filmmakers capture the action as massive chunks of ice shear off into the frigid water with explosive force. In the Midwest, cameras roll as storm chasers risk their lives to capture data as deadly tornadoes race toward them. And in drought-ravaged California, filmmakers embed themselves with courageous first responders fighting to contain raging wildfires. Director Sean Casey discussed it with Janice. He explained his fascination with weather and how extreme weather lives at the crossroads of beauty and destruction. He shows off his breathtaking cinematography and explains how it reflects his life-long immersion in the world of giant-screen nature documentaries. Sean also explains how he captured incredible imagery such as 150-foot flames, the 400-foot wall of ice falling, and tornadoes. Catch Extreme Weather on the McWane Science Center Imax screen beginning January 20.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL - The newest college football playoff rankings showing a bit of a shake-up after the upsets over the weekend. But how are things going to shake-out? Renowned college football writer Lars Anderson with Bleacher Report joined us with his thoughts! He says right now the team with the best loss is Louisville, which fell to Clemson but it basically came down to the last play. But unless Clemson stumbles again, Louisville won't advance to the ACC championship game, and because they won't win their conference championship they are going to be left out. The team to watch is 8-2 Penn State, currently ranked No. 8. They control their own destiny. If they beat Rutgers and Michigan State -- and they'll be big favorites in both -- they'll win the Big 10 East. This could conceivably keep both Michigan and Ohio State out of the playoffs because we know the committee loves conference championships, and both Michigan and OSU could be shut out of that game. Lars says as long as Alabama wins the SEC title -- and he thinks they'll be facing Florida -- the Tide will make it to the Playoffs even if they fall to Auburn in the Iron Bowl. But he thinks Alabama is going to thump Auburn 10 days. Lars think that Clemson s who Alabama should fear the most. DeShaun Watson and that team knows that they have what it takes to beat Alabama and they won't be intimated. So many times, the Tide wins the game when they walk onto the field in the warmups, because the axis of the earth seems to tilt to their side of the field because they are so freakishly big. But this isn't the case with Clemson. And the formula for beating Alabama under Saban always involves having a mobile QB, and DeShaun Watson is just that. Lars ultimately thinks we're going to see a rematch of last year's game for the national championship. As for Auburn, Lars says QB Sean White needs to sit. It's senior day down on The Plains this Saturday and Lars says give the ball to Jeremy Johnson and give him one last hurrah as the starting quarterback. This has been a painful career for Jeremy -- remember, he was a Heisman contender before last season and the writer's dubbed him a preseason all-SEC player. Lars thinks it would be a nice touch for Gus to let Jeremy play one last time at Jordan-Hare. Despite the loss to Georgia, this has been a highly successful year for Malzahn and his staff. Lars says he and other writers were writing the obituary on this team in late September, and as of last week they still had a shot at the national title so he thinks Malzahn is safe for another season! Lars addressed rumors out of New Orleans that Florida State's Jimbo Fisher would take the job at LSU if offered. Lars says if Fisher is offered the job and the money is right, he'll take the job. But LSU fans are clamoring for Ed Orgeron and Lars thinks if LSU wins out, Orgeron gets the job.



THANKSGIVING PREP - The countdown to Thanksgiving is on, and it's the season to entertain. Planning a Thanksgiving gathering for your closest family and friends can be overwhelming, but the keys to hosting a successful Thanksgiving dinner are easier than you may think. You don't need to be a party planner or hostess extraordinaire to enjoy entertaining, you just need to plan ahead, come up with a well-balanced menu and have a good sense of humor. Chef and entertaining expert Maureen Petrosky shared tips on how to plan a Turkey Day feast that will leave your guests hungry for more and give you more quality time to spend outside the kitchen with your family and friends. Her tips will ensure that both you and your guests get the most out of the festive celebrations. She says stay organized. Be realistic about what you can accomplish by creating a timeline and prep list. Writing out your menu will help keep you on track in the kitchen and when you're grocery shopping. Try a menu makeover... from sides to desserts – switch things up! Fun appetizers like Cranberry Bruschetta jazz up the menu and are a welcome addition to the dinner table. Add a little color to your Thanksgiving feast. With linens or a table runner, it's easy to completely transform your table. Remember, guests come hungry so always start with a snack. Choose an appetizer that can be served at room temperature – easy, elegant appetizers can be made with just 3 or 4 ingredients or simply put out a selection of store-bought antipasto. Don't over think the drinks. Balanced, food friendly wine is key to any successful Thanksgiving celebration. Pair foods with wines that have similar or complementary flavors and textures. And remember the golden rule of hosting - purchase a few more bottles than you think you'll need in the event that a couple extra friends stop by! For more ideas, visit www.Facebook.com/EdnaValleyVineyard.

GARDENING - We talked with Brooke McMinn with the Birmingham Botanical Gardens about the impact of the drought. She says the timing of this drought is actually in our favor if you can believe that as compared to the drought of 2007 which occurred earlier in the growing season. The 2016 drought started much later in the growing season and our first frost will be soon which will reduce our need to water plants as much. The trees and plants are losing their leaves. Plant growth almost comes to a complete stop, except for those plants which naturally bloom during the fall and winter. During this drought, Birmingham Botanical Gardens has been taking steps to reduce its water/irrigation use and you can follow these same ideas. Delay planting trees, shrubs and most annuals. Hold the plants you've purchased and water them individually until weather conditions improve. Stop fertilizing plant material since this requires additional irrigation - fertilizer promotes new growth, which in turn requires more water. Stop pruning since that also promotes new growth and more water demands by the plant. Increase hand watering and spot watering. Water earlier in the day. Reduce mowing. Delay projects that require water pressure washing. For more information, visit www.bbgardens.org.

