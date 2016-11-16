Dense fog could affect early morning commute - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Dense fog could affect early morning commute

(Source: Julie Rockett/WBRC) (Source: Julie Rockett/WBRC)
. -

Good morning!  We are working on several new stories this morning, but here are a few headlines to get your morning going:

Dense fog this morning for your commute, so please be careful!  Mickey and Megan will tell you what you need to know.

We are following up on that horrific case of child abuse in Helena.  What neighbors and investigators are now saying about the famil.,

The newest college football playoff rankings are out and Alabama sits at number one.  Auburn drops to 15th.  We'll talk with our a longtime college football writer with Sports Illustrated at 7:35 a.m. to break it down. 

Also, we look at some real extreme weather that you can check out up close on the I-MAX screen! We check out a new flick headed our way! 

The children's doctor joins us to answer your questions about your kids and their health! 

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.
Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

