2 arrested in Helena child abuse case - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

2 arrested in Helena child abuse case

Richard Kelly. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Richard Kelly. (Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)

Good morning!  We are working on several stories for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama, but here are a few headlines to get your day started:

Breaking out of Helena:  a Helena teen is in the hospital and his parents in jail.  We'll explain what happened.

Right now, President Obama is making his last trip to Europe as President.  Hear what he has to say about Donald Trump's approach to NATO.

Those cows we showed you Monday stranded on a strip of land after that major earthquake in New Zealand, have been rescued.  But many more major challenges remain for that country.  We'll go there for the latest.

In the 7-9 a.m. hours,

Our diet and nutrition expert is explaining the difference between soluble fiber and insoluble fiber and how to get enough fiber in your diet,

Our financial analyst is going to help you navigate through your open enrollment for health insurance and look at what the impact could be on health insurance and businesses with Donald Trump taking over next year as President,

Plus, Mickey is showing some cool pictures of the SuperMoon and hopefully has some insight on when it might rain again,

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com, or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.
Keep up with the latest news in the WBRC News app, like us on Facebook, and follow us on Twitter.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Samford baseball wins SoCon, clinches NCAA Tournament birth

    Sunday, May 27 2018 11:47 PM EDT2018-05-28 03:47:42 GMT
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)
    (Source: Video)(Source: Video)

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

    Samford claimed the SoCon Baseball Championship presented by Holston Gases at Fluor Field in seven innings when Branden Fryman launched a two-run, walk-off home run to invoke the mercy rule.

    More >>

  • Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Centre man charged with numerous sex crimes

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:57 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:57:26 GMT
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images
    Source: Raycom imagesSource: Raycom images

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

    Douglas F. Goffaux, 57, was arrested May 25 and charged with sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years of age, three counts of second-degree sodomy and four counts of second-degree sexual abuse.

    More >>

  • TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    TROPICS: Alberto will impact Alabamians on Monday

    Sunday, May 27 2018 10:49 PM EDT2018-05-28 02:49:37 GMT

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>

    Subtropical Storm Alberto will be tracking across the Gulf of Mexico and impacting our state within 48 hours. The system remains subtropical, meaning it has not fully developed into a textbook tropical low. However, further organization is still possible.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly