2 arrested in Helena child abuse case

Good morning! We are working on several stories for you this morning on WBRC/Fox6 Good Day Alabama, but here are a few headlines to get your day started:

Breaking out of Helena: a Helena teen is in the hospital and his parents in jail. We'll explain what happened.

Right now, President Obama is making his last trip to Europe as President. Hear what he has to say about Donald Trump's approach to NATO.

Those cows we showed you Monday stranded on a strip of land after that major earthquake in New Zealand, have been rescued. But many more major challenges remain for that country. We'll go there for the latest.

In the 7-9 a.m. hours,

Our diet and nutrition expert is explaining the difference between soluble fiber and insoluble fiber and how to get enough fiber in your diet,

Our financial analyst is going to help you navigate through your open enrollment for health insurance and look at what the impact could be on health insurance and businesses with Donald Trump taking over next year as President,

Plus, Mickey is showing some cool pictures of the SuperMoon and hopefully has some insight on when it might rain again,

I hope you'll watch us on air, online at WBRC.com , or in the WBRC News app by clicking "Live Newscasts" in the menu.