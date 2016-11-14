Birmingham City Council speaks about CrossPlex

Good evening from the WBRC FOX6 Newsroom. This is Jonathan Hardison with a look at the stores we're following for you tonight:

I haven’t found anyone who’s been to the Birmingham CrossPlex who has anything negative to say about the events center other than: “There’s nothing else around it.” So why has the City of Birmingham taken this long to develop the surrounding land, and why does the city council say they still want more delays? Our Reshad Hudson tonight on WBRC FOX6 News at 9 is looking into who’s at fault and whether this promising area will see dirt moving soon.



New on WBRC FOX6 News at 10, we’re On Your Side following up on a story that’s getting a lot of attention that we first brought you Friday: the massive sign in Jefferson County advertising the presence of a sex offender living in the neighborhood. Tonight that offender is on the record and responding.

Keep up with the latest news on WBRC.com, in the WBRC News app, and follow me on Twitter @FOX6Hardison and on Facebook.