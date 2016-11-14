Good Day Alabama: November 14, 2016

Here's what you saw on Good Day Alabama:

JEH JEH LIVE - Jeh Jeh joined us live from the Shades Valley YMCA with Mickal Thomas. For more information, call 205-870-9622.

VET SPECIALIST - Dr. Tomeshia Hubbard with Alabama Veterinary Allergy and Dermatology Service joined us along with Dr. Jerome Williams from Red Mountain Animal Clinic to explain yeast overgrowth on skin and ears of dogs. She also discussed how to diagnose and treat these infections. She explained Malassezia dermatitis - yeast infection on the skin - and Malassezia Otitis - yeast infection in the ears - of dogs.

Malassezia or yeast normally lives on pet skin but tends to overgrow as a result of the dogs scratching, chewing, licking and biting the skin. The Malassezia is usually secondary to a primary skin disease such as a parasitic infection or allergies. Symptoms include itching, hair loss, redness, crusting, and odor. Treatments include oral medications, topical medications for skin, and topical ear medication once a day. Some of the side effects of the oral medications include vomiting, diarrhea, and loss of appetite. You can find Dr. Williams at Red Mountain Animal Clinic at 205-326-8080 or http://redmountainanimalclinic.com/. Find Dr. Hubbard at 205-218-2707 or visit http://www.alabamavetderm.com/.

BBB - David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau joined us to explain that service men and women are, unfortunately, often the targets of scams. One con that preys on military members is predatory lending when unscrupulous companies use false promises to trick borrowers into bad loans. You get an offer - via mail, email or even social media - touting mortgage refinancing just for members of the military or veterans. The advertisement mentions special offers, such as government programs for veterans. It may claim to be endorsed by the Department of Veterans Affairs or be part of the official Interest Rate Reduction Refinance Loan program. You call the number provided, and the refinancing company "guarantees" you an excellent interest rate. It may sound like a great deal, but proceed with caution! This has several red flags. Real lenders never guarantee a loan rate upfront, and the VA does not contact homeowners about mortgages. This may be a case of misleading advertising, or it might also be an outright scam, where con artists charge upfront fees and then vanish with your money.



Protect Yourself From a Predatory Loan Scam: Mortgage refinancing is not the only loan scam targeting service members, veterans, and military families. Use caution when evaluating auto loans, student loans, and short-term "payday" loans. Don't pay for the promise of a loan. It's illegal for companies doing business by phone in the US to promise a loan and require payment before they deliver. All advance fee loans are illegal in Canada. Investigate claims that it's a government program. Scammers increase their credibility by connecting themselves to official or trustworthy institutions. Do your research and contact the government or your loan servicer first. Legitimate lenders never guarantee a loan in advance. Real lenders will check your credit score and other documents before providing an interest rate and/or loan amount. You are pressured to make a decision immediately. Phrases like "act fast" or "limited time offer" should be red flags indicating a possible scam. Scammers hope that time pressure makes victims more likely to make costly mistakes. Some legitimate companies use this sales technique, too, but you should never feel pressured to make a snap decision about something important. Legitimate lenders don't pressure you to pay via wire funds transfer, prepaid debit cards, or gift cards. These services are like cash. Once it leaves your hands, it is very difficult to trace and almost impossible to reverse.

ASK THE GARDENER - Sandra Reaves of Josie Gladys Gardens took questions from viewers about their gardening needs. For more information, visit her Facebook page - it includes lots of pictures, tips, how-to videos, and info on veggie trials going on in the garden. It's a "real time, real life" look at home gardening and food preservation. You can find her at Facebook.com/JosieGladysGardens.

YOUNG BOOZER - Young Boozer, Treasurer for the State of Alabama, joined us to discuss the CollegeCounts Alabama's 529 Plan. It is our state's college savings program. He explains the many benefits including end of year tax deductions that can be earned by opening an account prior to December 31. The CollegeCounts 529 Fund is a qualified tuition program under Section 529 of the Internal Revenue Code that is offered by the State of Alabama, administered by the Board of Trustees of the ACES Trust Fund, marketed as the CollegeCounts 529 Fund, and Union Bank & Trust Company serves as Program Manager. Accounts and investments under the CollegeCounts 529 Fund are not insured or guaranteed by the FDIC, the State of Alabama, the State of Alabama Treasurer, the Board, the Trust, the Program, Union Bank & Trust Company, or any other entity. Investment returns are not guaranteed, and you could lose money by investing in the Plan. An investor should consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses associated with municipal fund securities before investing.

This and other important information is contained in the fund prospectuses and the CollegeCounts 529 Fund Program Disclosure Statement, which can be obtained by calling 866.529.2228 and at www.CollegeCounts529.com and should be read carefully before investing. You can lose money by investing in a portfolio. Each of the portfolios involves investment risks, which are described in the Program Disclosure Statement. An investor should consider, before investing, whether the investor's or designated beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other benefits that are only available for investments in such state's 529 plan. Investors should consult a tax advisor. As the children you love continue to grow, it's critical to take the steps necessary to help them succeed as adults. That's where saving for college comes in. Ensure the success of their future with CollegeCounts, a 529-qualified tuition program that provides flexible investment options specifically designed to help you build college savings. You have a great reason to save. And with the multi-managed CollegeCounts 529 Fund, you have a great way to save too. The increasing importance of a college education is matched by increasing cost. A surprising sum will be needed to finance this long-term investment, but you can be ready by saving early with CollegeCounts. Today's job market is more competitive than ever before, placing a premium on a college degree. Higher education provides an edge while opening up more career options and increasing earning potential. In fact, lifetime earnings for those with a college education can add up to more than a million dollars in additional income. For more information on CollegeCounts and how it compares to other savings accounts, visit https://www.collegecounts529.com/529-overview/college-savings-options/.

Tomorrow on Good Day Alabama, many of you are looking at healthcare policies and changes right now. And for those with the Obamacare coverage, open enrollment begins soon. But what will the election change now as republicans take over? We find out! Spend some time at Stone Mountain over the holidays and enjoy the beautiful decorations and lights! We get a sneak peek! Our wildlife expert joins us with some hunting advice! Plus we check out the latest entertainment news and more! Join us for this and much more tomorrow on Good Day!