If appointed, former A.G. would be second Alabamian to serve on U.S. Supreme Court

President-elect Donald Trump included a local judge on the list of potential U.S. Supreme Court nominees.

Judge William Pryor, of Mobile, sits on the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.  He served as Alabama’s Attorney General from 1997 to 2004.

If nominated and confirmed, Pryor would be the second person from Alabama to serve on the country’s highest court; Justice Hugo Black, of Birmingham, was the first. Black served from 1937 to 1971.

Trump included 21 names on the list.

“One notable part of the list is that all of the candidates are considered political conservatives,” said Cumberland Law Professor William Ross. “It’s in some sense he’s announcing he would move the court to a more conservative positive, which is consistent with what he said during both of the debates and a number of campaign speeches.”

Additional Supreme Court appointments are possible, though Ross says it’s difficult to predict court vacancies.

“Several of the justices are on now in years. Justice Ginsburg is 83, Justice Breyer is 78, Justice Kennedy is 80.  So it’s possible that one of them or any other of the members of the court to leave during President Trump’s term,” Ross explained.

