Team Rival Dog Biscuits

Rosemary-Garlic Pork Tenderloin
Bourbon-Pecan Honey Butter Mash
Cranberry-Peach Chutney
Toppings
Fried Eggs, Bacon, Jalapenos, Course Grain Mustard, Horseradish
Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits
makes 10 biscuits
Trick Play
Nothing quite compares to a fluffy from scratch biscuit but if you’re short on time, pick up quality frozen biscuits.
2 1/2 cups ap flour
1 Tbsp baking powder
3/4 tsp table salt
3-oz cold cream cheese, cut into small cubes
1/4 cup cold butter, cut into small cubes
1 1/4 cup whole buttermilk
Melted butter
one
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Whisk together the flour, the baking powder & the salt in a large mixing bowl.
Cut in the cream cheese & the butter with a pastry blender or your fingers
until the mixture resembles peas.
Add the buttermilk.
Fold into the mixture with a rubber spatula just until the dough comes together.
Do not over mix.
you’re not looking for perfection
a bit crumbly is just fine
two
Turn the dough out onto a heavily floured surface.
Knead 2 or 3 times & pat to a thickness of 1 1/4-inch.
Cut the dough with a 2 1/4-inch drinking glass or cutter.
do not expect the biscuit tops to be smooth
lumpy & a little wonky is a sign of good biscuit making
Gently reform the dough scraps & repeat.
Place the biscuits into a lightly greased or buttered 10-inch cast iron skillet.
three
Bake on the middle rack for 27 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned.
Remove from the oven & brush with melted butter.
The Extra Point
Slather these comforting brunch-worthy biscuits with butter & drizzle with sorghum or honey. For linebacker appetites, fill with country ham or sausage patties.
Rosemary-Garlic Pork Tenderloin
makes about 10 breakfast servings
Run The Option
Substitute different fresh herb options such as thyme, marjoram or parsley to change up the flavor in a jif.
2 Tbsp oil
1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary
2 garlic cloves, pressed
1 tsp kosher salt
1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper
1 1/2 lb pork tenderloin, trimmed
one
Combine all of the ingredients in a 1-gallon-size plastic zip-top bag.
Add the tenderloin, seal the bag & turn a few times to coat the pork well.
Chill 1 to 24 hours.
two
Grill over the tenderloin over Medium-High direct heat {350 to 400 degrees},
turning once, for 20 minutes or until the pork registers 160 degrees.
Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.
The Extra Point
This high flavor main dish doubles as an effortless weeknight supper option. Add an extra tenderloin to the grill for a day out of the kitchen. Serve with traditional sidelines or atop a bounty of fresh salad pick ’ems for lunch.
Bourbon-Pecan Honey Butter Mash
makes about 1 cup
The Basic Fundamentals
The intense butter is filled with all the goods. Expect a more homogenous mixture straight from the refrigerator. As the mixture stands at room temperature, stir the butter occasionally for a more consistent texture.
1/2 cup softened butter
1/3 cup chopped, toasted pecans
2 Tbsp honey, divided
1 Tbsp bourbon
Combine the butter, the pecans, 1 Tbsp honey & the bourbon in a small bowl.
Transfer to a serving bowl & drizzle with the remaining 1 Tbsp honey.
Spread the butter between the split biscuits.
the mixture will be very soft
Make up to 2 days ahead, if desired.
Let stand 30 minutes for a more soft, spreadable butter.
The Extra Point
Waffles & pancakes will head over the goal line with this big money, spread option on top.
Cranberry-Peach Chutney
makes about 1 1/4 cups
Trick Play
Tangy vinegar & sweet onion add grit to ready-made peach preserves. Dried cranberries update this traditional southern condiment effortlessly.
1 tsp oil
2 Tbsp finely chopped sweet onion
2 Tbsp cider vinegar, divided
1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries
3/4 cup peach preserves
1 1/2 tsp minced jalapeno
Saute the onion in hot oil over Medium-Low heat for 5 to 6 minutes or until softened.
Turn off the heat. Add 1 Tbsp of the vinegar & the cranberries. Cover.
Let stand 5 minutes.
Stir in the remaining vinegar, the peach preserves & the jalapeno.
Chill 2 hours.
The Extra Point
Accompany the fruity combo with a beautiful cheese board with assorted nuts & crackers.
