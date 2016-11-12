Team Rival Dog Biscuits

The Menu

Homestyle Buttermilk Biscuits

Rosemary-Garlic Pork Tenderloin

Bourbon-Pecan Honey Butter Mash

Cranberry-Peach Chutney

Toppings

Fried Eggs, Bacon, Jalapenos, Course Grain Mustard, Horseradish

makes 10 biscuits

Trick Play

Nothing quite compares to a fluffy from scratch biscuit but if you’re short on time, pick up quality frozen biscuits.

2 1/2 cups ap flour

1 Tbsp baking powder

3/4 tsp table salt

3-oz cold cream cheese, cut into small cubes

1/4 cup cold butter, cut into small cubes

1 1/4 cup whole buttermilk

Melted butter

one

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Whisk together the flour, the baking powder & the salt in a large mixing bowl.

Cut in the cream cheese & the butter with a pastry blender or your fingers

until the mixture resembles peas.

Add the buttermilk.

Fold into the mixture with a rubber spatula just until the dough comes together.

Do not over mix.

you’re not looking for perfection

a bit crumbly is just fine

two

Turn the dough out onto a heavily floured surface.

Knead 2 or 3 times & pat to a thickness of 1 1/4-inch.

Cut the dough with a 2 1/4-inch drinking glass or cutter.

do not expect the biscuit tops to be smooth

lumpy & a little wonky is a sign of good biscuit making

Gently reform the dough scraps & repeat.

Place the biscuits into a lightly greased or buttered 10-inch cast iron skillet.

three

Bake on the middle rack for 27 to 30 minutes or until lightly browned.

Remove from the oven & brush with melted butter.

The Extra Point

Slather these comforting brunch-worthy biscuits with butter & drizzle with sorghum or honey. For linebacker appetites, fill with country ham or sausage patties.

Rosemary-Garlic Pork Tenderloin

makes about 10 breakfast servings

Run The Option

Substitute different fresh herb options such as thyme, marjoram or parsley to change up the flavor in a jif.

2 Tbsp oil

1 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

2 garlic cloves, pressed

1 tsp kosher salt

1/4 tsp freshly ground pepper

1 1/2 lb pork tenderloin, trimmed

one

Combine all of the ingredients in a 1-gallon-size plastic zip-top bag.

Add the tenderloin, seal the bag & turn a few times to coat the pork well.

Chill 1 to 24 hours.

two

Grill over the tenderloin over Medium-High direct heat {350 to 400 degrees},

turning once, for 20 minutes or until the pork registers 160 degrees.

Let stand 10 minutes before slicing.

The Extra Point

This high flavor main dish doubles as an effortless weeknight supper option. Add an extra tenderloin to the grill for a day out of the kitchen. Serve with traditional sidelines or atop a bounty of fresh salad pick ’ems for lunch.

Bourbon-Pecan Honey Butter Mash

makes about 1 cup



The Basic Fundamentals

The intense butter is filled with all the goods. Expect a more homogenous mixture straight from the refrigerator. As the mixture stands at room temperature, stir the butter occasionally for a more consistent texture.

1/2 cup softened butter

1/3 cup chopped, toasted pecans

2 Tbsp honey, divided

1 Tbsp bourbon

Combine the butter, the pecans, 1 Tbsp honey & the bourbon in a small bowl.

Transfer to a serving bowl & drizzle with the remaining 1 Tbsp honey.

Spread the butter between the split biscuits.

the mixture will be very soft



Make up to 2 days ahead, if desired.

Let stand 30 minutes for a more soft, spreadable butter.

The Extra Point

Waffles & pancakes will head over the goal line with this big money, spread option on top.

Cranberry-Peach Chutney

makes about 1 1/4 cups

Trick Play

Tangy vinegar & sweet onion add grit to ready-made peach preserves. Dried cranberries update this traditional southern condiment effortlessly.

1 tsp oil

2 Tbsp finely chopped sweet onion

2 Tbsp cider vinegar, divided

1/4 cup chopped dried cranberries

3/4 cup peach preserves

1 1/2 tsp minced jalapeno



Saute the onion in hot oil over Medium-Low heat for 5 to 6 minutes or until softened.

Turn off the heat. Add 1 Tbsp of the vinegar & the cranberries. Cover.

Let stand 5 minutes.

Stir in the remaining vinegar, the peach preserves & the jalapeno.

Chill 2 hours.

The Extra Point

Accompany the fruity combo with a beautiful cheese board with assorted nuts & crackers.

Rebecca Gordon

Buttermilk Lipstick