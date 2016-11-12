Jeh Jeh: 6-5 Gadsden City upsets 11-0 Hewitt Trussville

No one believed it.

No one believed that a 6-5 team would travel on the road and beat the No. 2 team in Class 7A. No one believed it, except the Gadsden City Titans.

GCHS started off with a nice drive that resulted in a missed 25-yard field goal.

The Huskies went right down the field and scored when Grayson Cash from the wildcat ran a 12-yard touchdown to make it 7-0.

The Titans answered back. Ryan Sparks scored a one-yard touchdown but the PAT was blocked.

In the 2nd quarter, Huskies quarterback Connor Adair threw a nice 55-yard touchdown pass to Logan Pitts to spread the lead 14-6. But just before the half, Jaelyn Fleming scored a 36-yard touchdown on a quick handoff up the gut of the offense.

The score going in at the half was 14-13. Things got a little interesting in the 2nd half.

Cash of Hewitt scored a 30-yard touchdown to make it 21-13.

But Titans quarterback Ryan Sparks faked to the running back and threw a 25-yard touchdown to JaMontavious Woods to make the lead

28-13.

Gadsden City scored a touchdown to pull within 8 points. The play of the game came when the Titans kicked a field goal to make the score 28-23. But the Huskies fumbled on the return and Titans recovered with very good field position.

Then, Sparks threw a high floater in the back of the end zone to Damon Williams to take the lead for the first time 29-28.

The Titans went for the two-point conversion but came up short.

On the last play, Hewitt was trying to get a first down but Connor Adair was almost sacked and threw an incomplete pass.

The Titans upset the No. 2 team in Class 7A in a shocker 29-28. The Huskies finish the season 11-1, while the Titans at 7-5 move on to face Hoover in the quarterfinals.

